Scotland's lord advocate and solicitor general resign
- Published
Scotland's lord advocate and solicitor general have confirmed that they are to leave their posts.
James Wolffe QC and Alison Di Rollo have said that they will remain in place until their replacements are appointed.
Their successors will be nominated by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, then approved by the Scottish Parliament.
The parliament will then recommend the new law officers' appointment to the Queen.
The lord advocate has a dual role as head of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and as a minister in the Scottish government and its principal legal advisor.
There was controversy over the role and its responsibilities earlier this year, as it involves being both in charge of prosecutions and the principal legal advisor to the Scottish government.
In England and Wales, there is an attorney general who gives legal advice to the UK government, as well as a director of public prosecutions.
The solicitor general supports the lord advocate in the exercise of the lord advocate's functions, and may exercise, as required, his statutory and common law powers.
New law officers
A Scottish government spokesman said the lord advocate informed the first minister last year that he intended to leave office after this month's election, and then confirmed his intention before her re-election by the Scottish Parliament as first minister.
He added that the solicitor general had now confirmed she intended to stand down at the same time.
The spokesman added: "It is for the first minister to nominate new law officers and, subject to approval of her nominees by the Scottish Parliament, to recommend their appointment to Her Majesty the Queen.
"The current law officers intend to remain in office until the new law officers are appointed."