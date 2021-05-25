Covid in Scotland: 'Cautious optimism' despite rising Covid numbers
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon has urged people not to "lose heart" despite Covid-19 case numbers in Scotland continuing to rise.
The first minister said cases across the country had doubled in the past fortnight.
And Glasgow remains in level three, with the seven-day average of new infections rising from 112 per 100,000 people to 137 since Friday.
Ms Sturgeon said there had been a "bump in the road" out of lockdown due to the new Indian variant.
But she said there were "some positive signs" that case numbers may be stabilising in areas with outbreaks, such as Glasgow and East Renfrewshire.
And Ms Sturgeon said the vaccination programme could be working to "break the link" between rising case numbers and serious illnesses and deaths, saying this could mean tougher restrictions are no longer needed to control outbreaks.
Ms Sturgeon said there was a "rise in cases overall" across Scotland, with case numbers having doubled - albeit from a "very low base" - over the past 16 days.
She said the percentage of tests coming back positive was "creeping up" too.
There are particular concerns about Glasgow, where the number of cases continued to rise despite the city remaining under harsher restrictions than the rest of the country.
However Ms Sturgeon said it was "important to recognise that the extensive public health efforts underway in Glasgow ill take time to work through given the scale and complexity of the city".
And she said that "just in the last two days or so we think we may have started to see signs that case numbers in Glasgow are stabilising".
The first minister said the overall rise in cases was partly due to the easing of restrictions giving the virus more opportunity to spread, adding that new variants were "another important factor".
However, Ms Sturgeon said it was important to put the figures in context, with 97 patients in hospital now compared to more than 2,000 at the peak of the second wave in January.
Ms Sturgeon said increasing case numbers earlier in the pandemic had led "as night follows day" to increased hospital admissions and deaths within two to three weeks.
And while she said "significant degree of caution is still needed", this situation may be changing thanks to the vaccine - which could lead to a change in approach.
She said: "Increasingly we are monitoring whether and to what extent vaccination might be breaking that link between rising case numbers and significantly rising cases of serious illness and death.
"If that does prove to be the case, as we hope it will, we hope our response to this virus can increasingly evolve as well.
"In short, while care will still be needed, it might mean we don't have to react quite so aggressively with tough restrictions in the face of rising case numbers.
"Instead we hope we will be able to rely more on enhanced public health interventions like testing and vaccination, and good public health practices on the part of the public."