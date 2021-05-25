BBC News

In pictures: Prince William visits Scotland

Published
image copyrightMinistry of Defence
image captionPrince William began his visit to Scotland on Friday, when he was welcomed with the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Earl of Strathearn also visited Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium in Edinburgh
image copyrightPA Media
image captionOn Saturday, the prince attended the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland
image copyrightReuters
image captionHe then met emergency responders at the Cold Town House in Edinburgh's Grassmarket
image copyrightReuters
image copyrightReuters
image captionPrince William also visited the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife on Saturday, where he had a test drive in the Extreme E Odyssey 21 electric vehicle
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe prince struck a barrier on his last lap at the racing circuit
image copyrightPA Media
image captionResident Betty Magee, 96, reaches out to touch Prince William's face at the Queen's Bay Lodge Care Home in Edinburgh
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe prince chats with Betty Magee and her granddaughter Kimberley Anderson as he visits the home on Sunday
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe prince receives an ice cream during his visit to the home, which is run by the Church of Scotland through CrossReach
image copyrightPA Media
image captionPrince William gives the ice cream a closer inspection
image copyrightPA Media
image copyrightReuters
image captionHe also visited a workshop which makes furniture from recycled pews and other responsibly-resourced wood at the Grassmarket Community Project
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe Grassmarket Community Project is a social enterprise set up by Greyfriars Kirk
image copyrightReuters
image captionPrince William was joined by his wife Kate on Monday as they visited a violence reduction unit in Prestonpans, near Edinburgh
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge saw some of the work of the project, which aims to tackle the root causes of violence

Related Topics