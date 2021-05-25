In pictures: Prince William visits Scotland

In pictures: Prince William visits ScotlandPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightMinistry of Defenceimage captionPrince William began his visit to Scotland on Friday, when he was welcomed with the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburghimage copyrightPA Mediaimage captionThe Earl of Strathearn also visited Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium in Edinburghimage copyrightPA Mediaimage captionOn Saturday, the prince attended the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotlandimage copyrightReutersimage captionHe then met emergency responders at the Cold Town House in Edinburgh's Grassmarketimage copyrightReutersimage copyrightReutersimage captionPrince William also visited the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife on Saturday, where he had a test drive in the Extreme E Odyssey 21 electric vehicleimage copyrightReutersimage captionThe prince struck a barrier on his last lap at the racing circuitimage copyrightPA Mediaimage captionResident Betty Magee, 96, reaches out to touch Prince William's face at the Queen's Bay Lodge Care Home in Edinburghimage copyrightPA Mediaimage captionThe prince chats with Betty Magee and her granddaughter Kimberley Anderson as he visits the home on Sundayimage copyrightPA Mediaimage captionThe prince receives an ice cream during his visit to the home, which is run by the Church of Scotland through CrossReachimage copyrightPA Mediaimage captionPrince William gives the ice cream a closer inspectionimage copyrightPA Mediaimage copyrightReutersimage captionHe also visited a workshop which makes furniture from recycled pews and other responsibly-resourced wood at the Grassmarket Community Projectimage copyrightReutersimage captionThe Grassmarket Community Project is a social enterprise set up by Greyfriars Kirkimage copyrightReutersimage captionPrince William was joined by his wife Kate on Monday as they visited a violence reduction unit in Prestonpans, near Edinburghimage copyrightReutersimage captionThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge saw some of the work of the project, which aims to tackle the root causes of violenceRelated TopicsPrince William, Duke of Cambridge