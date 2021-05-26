SNP discussing formal cooperation deal with Greens
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been discussing a formal cooperation agreement with the Scottish Greens.
She told MSPs that the SNP and the Greens were exploring different policy areas where they could work together.
She said informal talks had begun after the election, and that these would now become structured talks with a view to agreeing a formal arrangement.
Although a full coalition deal is not likely, Ms Sturgeon said ministerial jobs for Green MSPs was a possibility.
"Exactly what the content, extent and scope of any agreement will be is what the talks will focus on," she added.
The SNP won 64 seats in the Holyrood election - one short of a majority - and Ms Sturgeon would have a stable majority if she could also rely on the seven Scottish Green MSPs.
Ms Sturgeon said has had "a series of exploratory discussions" with the pro-independence Greens since the election, and that these informal discussions would now become "structured talks" with a view to reaching a formal cooperation agreement.
The first minister said the two parties would discuss specific policy areas where they could cooperate, including the climate emergency and how Scotland could accelerate its progress towards net zero.
She added: "As we embark on this process, we are setting no limits on our ambition.
"So in that vein let me be clear that while this is not a guaranteed or pre-agreed outcome, it is not inconceivable that a cooperation agreement could lead in future to a Green minister or ministers being part of this government.
"The key point for today is that we are both agreeing to come out of our comfort zones to find new ways of working for the common good".
A Green source told the BBC that they will enter formal talks with an open mind and seek to push the SNP to go further on climate action.
But they stressed that there was still a lot of discussion to be had in the coming weeks.
It is said that a potential model for cooperation could be New Zealand - where Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party governs with Greens in two ministerial posts. The two parties have agreed a limited number of policy priorities.
This is not a done deal yet but both sides clearly think a formal cooperation agreement is possible.
Weeks of hard bargaining lie ahead as the two sides prepare to enter formal talks.
The SNP will want to maximise the range of areas where they are guaranteed Green support in parliament.
In exchange, the Greens will want to push Nicola Sturgeon to go further and faster in key policy areas like tackling climate change.
With 64 SNP votes and seven from the Greens a cooperation agreement between the two parties would give the Scottish government a very comfortable majority.
That would protect them from ambush in confidence votes, at budget time and when passing other key pieces of legislation.
It would also underline the majority that exists at Holyrood for another independence referendum.
But if they stop short of a full coalition, there would be areas where the Greens could still vote against the government it otherwise supports.
The talks emerged ahead of Ms Sturgeon setting out her government's plans for its first 100 days in office.
She told MSPs that recovering from the Covid pandemic would be the immediate priority.
Over the next three weeks, the first minister said, the government would set out its expectations for how the Covid restrictions levels system would be wound down after the pandemic, allowing a return to "a much greater degree of normality".
Tackling climate change was another priority, she said, and the first minister also outlined policies to tackle child poverty and inequality.
And she said legislation to create a national care service will be introduced in the next 12 months, with a view to having the service operational by the end of this parliament.
"This will be, in my view, the most important public sector innovation since the establishment of the National Health Service," she said.
Ms Sturgeon also repeated her pledge to hold an independence referendum once the pandemic is over.
She said the election result had delivered a "substantial majority" in parliament for an independence referendum within the current parliamentary term, adding that there could be no justification for the UK government seeking to block that mandate.