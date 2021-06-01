Parents with violent children 'at breaking point‘
By Katie Hunter
BBC Scotland reporter
- Published
Karen says she lives in a cycle of physical, emotional and psychological abuse that challenges her every day. The person behind the abuse is her teenage daughter.
Child to Parent Abuse (CPA) is rarely talked about and we do not know how widespread it is in Scotland.
But Karen, not her real name, is one of its victims and has called the police multiple times.
She says she has had knives pulled on her, been bitten and assaulted with belt buckles.
According to Karen, some nights her daughter keeps her awake by pulling her eyelids open or shining a bright light in her eyes.
She says it is so bad that there are days when she does not want to be here any more.
"I just want to escape but it's such a difficult situation," she says.
She says your child is one of the people you love the most in the world and they are putting you through "torture and torment".
"It's a rollercoaster and mixture of emotions," Karen says.
Linda, who also lives with child to parent abuse, wants her identity protected for the sake of her teenage son.
She told BBC Scotland that at times she is "terrified" of her teenage son but is also his "greatest advocate".
Linda has allowed us to share pictures of some of the injuries she's suffered. She has also called the police several times but says she has been too embarrassed to go to hospital.
According to Linda, she has struggled to find help and support in Scotland and says there is a huge gap in services.
She says: "I think it's about time parents who are living this life speak up and are heard and that those in authority and who make all the strategic decisions look at this issue and resource it as well."
Michelle John runs a support group in the English Midlands for parents and carers with abusive children called Parental Education Growth Support (Pegs).
'Where do you go?'
She says the group supports parents in Scotland who have been unable to find help north of the border.
"By the time a parent has reached out for help, they are at breaking point," she says.
"They have experienced levels of violence, aggression, coercion and control not too dissimilar to intimate partner abuse.
"If you're being abused by a partner and you feel strong enough and able enough to leave you can go to a refuge. If it's your child abusing you where do you go? Nowhere. You're locked in with your child or young person."
The organisation also helps professionals who work with children and families so they better understand the issue.
While many police forces in England do record figures on the number of calls they receive, Police Scotland do not.
Det Supt Martin MacLean said: "Assaults by children on their parents or carers will likely have unique circumstances and often complex issues at their heart.
"Such matters will be investigated thoroughly and are much more likely to be considered from the perspective of child protection and family support.
"The welfare of the child and the family as a whole will be paramount considerations and appropriate referrals by officers to other agencies, such as social work, health and the Scottish Children's Reporters administration, will always be considered.
"Under Scottish Crime Recording Standards such crimes are recorded as an assault, rather than with any categorisation of the relationship between those involved and also do not come within the definition of domestic abuse in Scotland."
A spokesperson for the Scottish government said child to parent violence was a complex issue.
"A number of behavioural issues may relate to an individual - abnormal stressors/triggers; harmful patterns in family relationships; loss; mental ill health; disability; abuse and neglect; substance use; experience of domestic abuse.
"We are determined to ensure individuals, parents and carers have the right support in place to deal with these kind of behavioural issues."