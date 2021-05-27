Covid in Scotland: Apology after vaccination letter delay
- Published
The Scottish government has apologised after discovering that vaccination letters have been delayed due to a fault with the appointment system.
The admission comes after about half of people due to get their jab at a mass vaccination centre in Glasgow at the weekend failed to turn up.
Concerns had been raised that some did not receive their letters on time.
The government said patients issued with letters this week should receive four days' notice of their appointment.
Meanwhile, health chiefs have raised concerns about a "significant increase" in cases in Tayside and confirmed that the Indian variant is now circulating in the region.
In a statement, the Scottish government said it had identified an "issue" with its vaccination appointment system.
It said this had delayed letters being distributed to "a number of patients" across Scotland, but did not reveal how many.
"Appointment letters will be issued this week and we believe that patients should still receive four days' notice of their scheduled appointment," the spokesperson added.
"We appreciate that this may not be enough notice for everyone affected. The appointment letter contains details on how to view or amend your appointment online.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused but would urge everyone to attend their scheduled appointment where possible to allow us to continue to vaccinate at pace."
Vaccination helpline
Following the large number of no-shows at the Glasgow Hydro vaccination centre at the weekend, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there would be "more than one factor at play".
She pointed to issues including out-of-date address details, and pressures of work.
It is understood that the government is "continuing to monitor" the situation in Glasgow and it is working with other health boards to see if the issue is more widespread.
The government said people could contact the Covid-19 vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013 for help to reschedule an appointment if required.
In Tayside, the director of public health has issued a warning following an increase in cases and confirmation that the Indian variant is circulating.
The latest seven-day rate of case per 100,000 people in Dundee was 62.3. This covered the period from 18 to 24 May.
Seven days earlier - a day after most of Scotland, including Tayside, was moved to level two restrictions - the rate was 16.1.
Dr Emma Fletcher said: "I am very concerned about the significant rise in the number of cases of the virus in Dundee over the last week.
"We expected a small increase in case numbers due to the easing of restrictions, but we now have the more infectious variant of the virus which was first identified in India circulating in Tayside and this is contributing to increasing infection rates. "
She asked people to isolate immediately if they have symptoms of Covid, to get tested even if they do not have symptoms, and to get both doses of the vaccine.