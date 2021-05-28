Kate wears pink for girl who wanted to meet princess
The Duchess of Cambridge has kept her promise to a little girl who wanted to meet a princess dressed in her favourite colour pink.
Catherine invited Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen's official Edinburgh home and wore an outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress.
Mila is undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia.
She had previously talked on the phone with the duchess after her photograph was selected for an exhibition.
Mila came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing the kitchen window as her father stood outside their home in Falkirk.
He could not risk bringing coronavirus into the family home during the first lockdown.
Mila and the duchess met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
When they met, Catherine said: "Hi Mila, look at you. I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle, it's so nice to meet you in person."
Catherine praised the little girl who was dressed head-to-toe in pink with matching headband, dress and shoes.
She said: "I love your dress, can you do a little twirl - and your shoes."
After meeting Kate, Mila described the story behind her Hold Still exhibition picture taken by her mother.
She said: "It's because Daddy had to self-isolate to keep me safe from the coronavirus and then he finally came back home."
Mr Sneddon isolated from his daughter as a precaution, as in the early period of the pandemic it was not clear the effect the virus had on children - but after seven weeks was able to return home.
When Mila was asked about what she and the duchess spoke about, she replied: "Well I was busy drawing a picture - a robot."
But she liked Kate's pink dress and said about the experience: "It was so good, I've never met a real princess in my life before."