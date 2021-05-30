Scotland's papers: PM's secret wedding and Rangers liquidation plan

Scotland's papers: PM's secret wedding and Rangers liquidation planPublished35 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMany of the Sunday papers lead with the overnight surprise that the prime minister married his fiancee in secret. The Scottish Sun says Carrie Symonds was "thrilled" with her "tiny chapel service" at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday and describes Boris Johnson's "hush-hush joy".image captionThe Sunday Telegraph says even aides at Downing Street were not told about the ceremony, while one member of staff at Westminster Cathedral said they only learned of the couple's identity a day before the wedding. The broadsheet reports that the ceremony came just days after it was reported the couple sent "save the date" cards for a wedding in July next year.image captionThe Scottish Mail on Sunday points out that Mr Johnson is the first prime minister to marry in office since 1822. It claims the couple had been planning a small-scale wedding for six months - even though restrictions that limited the guest list to 30 could be lifted on 21 June.image caption"Boris weds Carrie in secret" says the Scottish Sunday Express. The paper reports that the event was so top-secret that the 30 guests at Westminster Cathedral were invited at the very last minute to the prime minister's third wedding.image captionAn exclusive report in The Herald on Sunday claims HM Revenue and Customs had a plan to liquidate Rangers Football Club back in 2012. It reports the taxman had a "secret gameplan" to push Rangers towards liquidation weeks before its financial collapse so that there could be a full investigation over the non-payment of millions of pounds in tax.image captionCovid is the subject of the lead in the Sunday Times Scotland, which looks at the origins of the pandemic. It reports that British spies now believe it is "feasible" the coronavirus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, rather than being transmitted to humans from a natural source. Previously, the paper says, western intelligence agencies judged the possibility of a lab leak as "remote". China angrily rejects the theory.image captionIn the Sunday National, the UK government is accused of risking a lethal third wave of the pandemic by suppressing "worrying data" on the Indian variant in order to ease restrictions quickly. The paper hears from Prof Stephen Reicher who says it is "disturbing" that the government is still "spinning" data that does not suit its narrative.image captionIsrael's national weapons manufacturer is in the running for a £21m contract to monitor Scotland's roads, according to the Sunday Mail. The paper says Elta Systems is bidding to take over the national control centre in Edinburgh where CCTV of major trunk routes is managed.image captionThe Sunday Post investigates "the agony and the hypocrisy" of chronic pain patients risking addiction to prescription drugs as the NHS and Scottish universities are urged to cut ties with an American pharmaceutical company that made huge donations.image captionAnd Scotland on Sunday's front cover features a glorious shot of Stonehaven's open-air swimming pool. Its lead story examines the proposed formal alliance between the SNP and the Scottish Greens.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.