Covid: Scotland 'at the start' of a third wave
- Published
Scotland is at the beginning of a third wave of Covid, according to the country's national clinical director.
Prof Jason Leitch said more cases were inevitable as society gradually opens up after lockdown.
On Monday a scientific advisor to the UK government warned there were signs the UK was in the early stages of a third wave on infections.
Earlier Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, paused lockdown easing in some areas of the country.
Most of the country had been due to drop to level one of the five-tier system next week but Ms Sturgeon said 13 council areas would stay in level two due to rising case rates.
Glasgow, which had been the only part of the country still in level three, will also move to level two.
Prof Leitch was asked on BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime if he thought Scotland was at the start of a third wave.
He replied: "Yes. I think we are. The question is how big that third wave is."
Covid cases hit a low on 5 May, when 85 cases were recorded across Scotland.
But since then numbers have been rising, with 641 recorded on Friday - the highest daily number since 25 March.
The variant first identified in India is believed to be responsible for about half of Scotland's daily cases.
Prof Leitch said that as society gradually opened again then it followed that there would be more cases.
He added: "The question is whether you control that to a level that doesn't cause enough severe disease to fill hospitals and enough severe disease to cause misery and death to families.
"And that's the balance we are now trying to strike in the advice we are giving and the decisions the first minister and the cabinet have made today."
Hampden crowds
Prof Leitch was also asked if Glasgow's role as a host city of Euro 2020 had any bearing on the decision to ease restrictions in the city, before the tournament starts on 11 June.
The Scottish government has given approval for 12,000 supporters - 25% of the stadium's capacity - to attend tournament matches at Hampden in June.
He said: "Absolutely not. There is no single sector, despite what you might believe, there is no single sector that gets to control the Covid response.
"I absolutely promise you. Not in the advice and not in the decision-making."