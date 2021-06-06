Teenage cyclist dies in Harthill bus crash
A 15-year-old boy has died after he collided with a bus while cycling in Lanarkshire.
Police said the boy had been cycling along Baird Terrace in Harthill when he was struck by the bus, which was going south on Church Street on Saturday night.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
The 58-year-old female bus driver was taken to Wishaw General Hospital as a precaution.
Sgt Ryan McAuley appealed for help for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 20:10.
"A teenager has lost his life as a result of this collision and our thoughts at this time are with his family and friends," he said.
"It is imperative that we establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"A number of people were in the area at the time and we are asking those who have not already spoken to police to get in contact with us.
"You may also have dashcam footage and we would ask you to check back and come forward with it."