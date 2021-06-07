Craig Brown: 'I could never have dreamed we would wait this long'
By Chris McLaughlin
BBC Scotland sports news correspondent
- Published
The man walking along the Prestwick promenade on a sunny but windy morning is easily identifiable to me, even before my dodgy eyesight kicks in and I pick out his face.
Craig Brown's slow and deliberate amble has little to do with his ageing years. The numerous operations on his knees cut his playing career short and left him with the stride of a man who looks constantly in pain - he's not.
He doesn't feel the cold either. I'm wrapped up like it's winter in Wick and he only decides to throw a jumper over his T-shirt at the last moment. He's a man of strength in many ways.
We meet to chat about the obvious and he has a busy schedule for a retired man in his eighties. He's meeting two other journalists after me, before 18 holes of golf at noon.
He claims his game is poor - I suspect it's probably not.
Sitting on a small wall facing the grey brooding waters of the Firth of Clyde, we chat as the cameraman decides which angle works best. The sun won't pay ball today - it's darting in and out of the clouds like a playful child. Cameraman Rick doesn't see the funny side.
I've known Craig Brown for many years. I've always found him engaging and fascinating in equal measure.
His enviable wit is aided by a razor sharp memory and the laugh of a naughty schoolboy. I can't ever remember a time when I didn't enjoy his company.
I want to speak to him about passing on the baton. About retiring the right to call himself the last man to lead Scotland to a major finals at the World Cup in France in 1998. And we do. But today he's most engaging when reflecting about the condition that almost killed him, six months ago.
He was by himself in his flat and he started to feel unwell. The sort of unwell he'd never felt before and, for that reason, he thought it was Covid.
It was something much more serious.
Life threatening
"I really didn't want any publicity about it but I had an aneurism in my aorta," he says, looking down wiping away something unseen from his trousers.
"AAA it's called and it's a life threatening.
"When you experience something like that, you're more than grateful to be here.
"And even more grateful if the team that you love is doing well."
He looks around at the procession of dog walkers and young families who steal inquisitive glances as they pass us.
"It feels so good just to be sitting here talking to you on the Clyde coast, which was my home for many years."
I've never heard him talk like this and it all seems a little out of context. He should be discussing the breakthrough of Billy Gilmour or the hopes of a nation whose patience has been tested to its limits.
His reflective tone fascinates me, though.
'Outstanding privilege'
"There's no-one more grateful than I am for what I've achieved in football - it's been an outstanding privilege.
"I've been lucky in the football environment that I've grown up in and the goodwill has been incredible."
On reflection, what he achieved was phenomenal. In a 12-year period, Scotland qualified for five major tournaments. Brown was employed by the SFA for a total of 16 years.
History and hindsight will note that he was a manager that many Scotland fans took for granted.
"I look back and I say 'well, I was very fortunate', but I could never have dreamed we would have to wait this long."
He's not alone.
This week, an entire generation of young Scottish football fans will feel an excitement and anticipation like they're never felt before. What was once the norm is now alien to millions across this land.
When the whistle blows at Hampden and the long wait finally ends, the man who was part of Scottish football's fabric for so long will be happy just to be a fan.
He talks to me about why he thinks Scotland might do better than many people think - it's an optimism that has served him well in life, inside and outside of football. We chat about why it's so important that the pride of a country, often divided by the domestic game, is fed by its national team.
He's the former Scotland manager but he says he's always been a Tartan Army foot soldier - I believe him.
"You can gather that I feel so strongly about the game and I absolutely love it," he says.
"I just want the best for the Scottish football team and the Scottish people.
"I'm convinced we're on the cusp of something very successful over the next few weeks."
And with that, it's a slightly comical fist bump before he's off along the beach to his next appointment.
The limp won't get any better but his heart is on the mend and still bursting with national pride.
