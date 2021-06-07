Man charged with murder after Pollokshields fire death
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of another man whose body was found following a fire in Glasgow.
Junnaird Siddiqui, 53, allegedly killed local man Rahul Thakur in the city's Pollokshields last Tuesday.
Police were called to the fire at a flat in Lincluden Path, McCulloch Street, at about 13:30. Mr Thakur, 48, was later found dead in the flat.
Mr Siddiqui was also charged with wilful fireraising.
He made no plea at the Glasgow Sheriff Court hearing and was remanded in custody pending further examination.
Firefighters worked through the night and 15 families were evacuated from nearby flats.