Driving test backlog: 'You can't sit a theory test until November'

Learner drivers have told the BBC the post-Covid backlog for driving tests means they cannot sit theory tests before the autumn.

Social distancing rules in Scotland mean the written tests are restricted to smaller numbers or cannot take place due to unsuitable test centres.

Young people say their job prospects are being hit hard by the delays.

Practical driving tests restarted after the winter lockdown on 6 May.

But it emerged last this week that learner drivers in Scotland face a 16-week wait to sit a theory test - almost four times longer than candidates in England and Wales.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said its testing capacity was limited in Scotland as centres must ensure people observe 2m physical distancing. Only 1m distancing is requred south of the border.

A week ago the first minister said she understood how frustrating delays were.

She said: "It is also one of the rites of passage for young people that have been disrupted over the past year or more. Obviously, it is really important for them that we get things back on track.

"In certain environments, 2m physical distancing remains an important mitigation. However, the issue is important and we will continue to look at the situation to see how quickly we can increase capacity and get the backlogs down."

At Tuesday's update, she said a review of physical distancing would be published next week.

'We can sit next to instructors in a car but not spaced out in a room'

Beth Johnston wonders why more people can't sit in a classroom for theory tests

Beth Johnston, 20, is a student from Crookston in Glasgow. She had her test cancelled by the DVSA without warning. Her theory test should have been February 2021. She said: "I searched and searched for another test but... nothing. I need to drive to be able to get to uni as it is quite a distance, but after my test was cancelled, no test are available until September.

"It's just unfortunate that the system can't prioritise the people who had a test booked before the lockdown at the start of this year was extended. It's wild how children can go to school and sit in a classroom but I can't sit in a room to attempt my theory quiz."

'There is only one examiner. The situation is out of control'

James Turnbull, 49, is a Bill Plant driving school instructor in the Scottish Borders. He works in Galashiels and says his pupils can't sit tests there because the theory test centre is too small to accommodate demand and Covid restrictions.

Only two out of four desks can be used for theory tests.

He said: "Some of my pupils are even going as far as Skegness for a theory test. One looked at booking in Blackpool. And the practical test situation is getting worse. The dates offered when I checked today were in November.

"It's getting silly now with special apps to try to book cancellations."

Mr Turnbull said that his local Galashiels test centre only seems to offer tests 3 days a week.

He said: "There is only one examiner operating in Galashiels. Kelso appears to be one day a week and Hawick appears to be one day. The situation is completely out of control."

'They cancelled my test'

Kathryn Forsyth, from North Ayrshire should have taken her driving theory test on 13 June in Ayr after it had been cancelled several times due to Covid.

"I got an email about a week prior to it stating that it had been cancelled. However, what really stood out to me was that it said that I was the one who cancelled it!

"I had been waiting over a year to get my test done and it was cancelled again. I'm getting worried because as my test date draws closer the more I feel like I will not be driving this year either. Everything is booked up until September/October. I'm moving for university and I would prefer to drive to my accommodation rather than taking public transport due to Covid.

"I feel really let down by the DVSA over this matter and I am scared that when I do eventually get a test date that it will be cancelled again."

'Passing my driving test will help my job prospects'

Daniel Alexander needs his driving license to be able to apply for jobs

Daniel Alexander, 23, lives in Edinburgh. He says not being able to drive is a hassle because travelling home to see his parents in Dundee is costing a lot on the train. Recently graduated, he says he is restricted to applying for jobs he can commute to on public transport.

He said: "I graduated last year with an electronics engineering degree and many engineering jobs are quite remote or require a lot of travelling, so not being able to drive is quite limiting.

"My girlfriend and I are also quite eager to get away for a holiday and since international travel is difficult right now we both really fancy going up to the Highlands. But of course, without a car a holiday trip up north is almost impossible."

Learners are hitting a massive backlog for both theory and practical tests

'Theory test is going to expire before the practical test'

Mark Craig from Aberdeen told us that despite very little learning or testing being carried out during the pandemic, the DVLA is not extending the valid period for theory tests.

He said: "My son failed his practical test yesterday and was told if he couldn't get a new test date before his theory expires in September that he would need to resit his theory again before obtaining a new practical test date.

"Apart from more expense for young people, it is shocking that due to the pandemic their theory tests are expiring and having to be resat through no fault of their own."