Scotland's papers: Soaring Covid cases and new care home rules

Scotland's papers: Soaring Covid cases and new care home rulesPublished11 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Covid crisis is on the front page of a number papers with The Scotsman focusing on new guidance regarding masks in care homes. The paper says residents are being asked to wear masks in communal areas of care homes unless exempt, but the move has been criticised by some families.image captionThe i reports that Scotland has recorded its highest number of daily Covid cases since February and points out infections among children are now the highest they have been since the outbreak started in early 2020.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail reports that emergency powers for tackling the Covid pandemic could be extended to the autumn of next year under plans drawn up by the Scottish government. The paper describes the laws as "draconian" and the extension would need to be agreed by MSPs.image captionAn administrative error that led to people queuing for hours to receive their Covid vaccines is the lead story in the Edinburgh Evening News.image captionThe National leads with a High Court ruling that the UK government acted unlawfully when it awarded a £560,000 contract to a firm run by former colleagues of Michael Gove and the PM's adviser Dominic Cummings. The paper reports how the judge said a failure to consider other firms could be seen as suggesting a "real danger" of bias.image captionScotland's opening game in the Euro 2020 football tournament makes the front page of The Daily Record. The paper highlights how a 2pm kick-off for the game against the Czech Republic on Monday means school children will miss out on the big match.image captionSticking with the Euros and the Daily Star reports that fans heading to Wembley for Scotland's match against England will pay more than £10 for a pie and a pint at the stadium.image captionThe Herald reports that a Tory MP has backed proposals for the UK government, which runs schools in England, to root out "undue nationalist bias" in the teaching of British history in schools. The paper reports that Andrew Bowie said the idea could help "a Unionist fightback" against independence but critics said the idea was "ludicrous".image captionThe Times reports that US President Joe Biden ordered officials to issue Boris Johnson with a diplomatic rebuke - something rarely exchanged between allies - for "inflaming" tensions amid the row over part of the Brexit deal called the Northern Ireland protocol.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that more than 150 lecturers at Oxford University are boycotting one of the university's colleges and refusing to teach its students in protest at the decision to keep the statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes.image captionThe Scottish Sun leads with criticism of Prince Harry from former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher.image captionThe Daily Express' front page is also on the royals, following the headlines about whether Prince Harry and Meghan had spoken to the Queen before naming their newborn daughter Lilibet, her nickname since childhood.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with the story of a man admitting harassing SNP MP Carol Monaghan.image captionDundee's Evening Telegraph reports on the jailing of an engineering student who raped a woman after grabbing her off the street and dragging her into a block of flats.image captionAberdeen's Evening Express reports on the impact of dozens of Spar stores across Scotland which are to close their Post Office counters over the next six months. A total of four branches in Aberdeen are affected.image captionThe Courier reports how a murder investigation is under way after a man was found dead at a flat in Perth. The body of Ian Menzies, 55, was discovered after emergency services were called to the property in Scott Street at about 20:50 on Monday.image captionThe Press and Journal leads with tributes to a father-of-two who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Moray.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.