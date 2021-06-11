Scotland's papers: Euro 2020 schools plea and anti-racism row

Scotland's papers: Euro 2020 schools plea and anti-racism rowPublished3 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe start of the Euro 2020 tournament makes most of the front pages in some form with The Metro leading with the Scotland players' decision to stand instead of kneeling in the pre-match protest against racism.image captionThe Daily Record leads with the push to let schoolchildren watch Scotland embark on its first major tournament in 23 years. The national team's game against the Czech Republic on Monday kicks off during school hours but some councils are allowing teachers to show the game.image captionThe Scottish Sun is also focusing on the excitement about the tournament, reporting that hundreds of millions of pounds are set to be spent on bets about the Euro 2020 games.image captionThe Times reports on documents which the paper says show Public Health Scotland, which is spearheading the Covid response, has a duty to protect the reputation of SNP ministers. The documents show the quango is expected to identify and rank any risks to the Scottish government's reputation in the communications it issues.image captionThe Scotsman reports on a warning from Health Secretary Humza Yousaf that Pfizer vaccine supplies will be "tight" over the next few weeks and will restrict the vaccination programme.image captionOn a similar theme, The Courier is reporting that vaccinations for people in the 30 to 39-age group in Tayside have slowed down in order to allow those in older age categories to get their second dose.image captionThe Herald front page carries the warning about "tight" supplies of the Pfizer vaccine and also reports that the Delta variant of Covid is now responsible for 91% of new infections across the UK.image captionElsewhere, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described US President Joe Biden as a "breath of fresh air" as the two leaders met in Cornwall for the G7 summit of world leaders, reports the Scottish Daily Mail.image captionThe Daily Express quotes Mr Johnson as saying there is a "massive amount" their partnership could achieve. The paper says the pair also agreed to step up preparations for a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and US.image captionThe Daily Telegraph leads with a warning from former Prime Minister Theresa May that "global Britain is closed for business" because of the government's approach to coronavirus travel restrictions.image captionThe National leads with criticism of Tory MP Andrew Bowie's support for a plan to change the curriculum in Scotland as part of efforts to counter support for independence.image captionFive council-run care homes in Edinburgh are set to close according to the front page of the city's Evening News.image captionThe Dundee Evening Telegraph reports on a ceiling collapsing in the home of a pensioner.image captionThe Evening Express in Aberdeen reports on a court case about a teenager who was assaulted and suffered "horrendous facial injuries".image captionThe Glasgow Times highlights criticism from campaigners who say Universal Credit is penalising young parents, giving them less than they received under the previous system.image captionThe Press and Journal front page leads with a report on how former staff at Brewdog have alleged a "culture of fear" at the beer firm with a "toxic attitude" to junior employees.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.