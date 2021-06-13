Euro 2020: Scotland fans await team's opening match
- Published
Scotland's men's football team will later begin its first major tournament in 23 years.
The Euro 2020 match against the Czech Republic in Glasgow kicks off at 14:00 on Monday with about 12,000 supporters inside Hampden Park.
A further 3,000 people will be watching from a fan zone in the city, with millions more expected to watch on TV from home or in pubs.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has vowed his team will do the country proud.
Speaking at his final press conference before the game, he said: "I think when you qualify for the first time in 23 years, you probably feel less pressure.
"We're looking forward to it and we'll give our all to try and qualify for the knockout stages for the first time for a men's A team."
The game against the Czech Republic is one of at least three the national team will play in the Euro 2020 tournament, which is a year late because of the pandemic.
On Friday, Scotland will travel to London to play England and then Hampden will host Scotland's final group game against Croatia on 22 June.
Because of Covid restrictions, fans will be spread across the whole stadium, with 1.5m distancing in place.
The timing of the game clashes with the normal school day but thousands of pupils across the country are being given dispensation to watch Scotland's opener.
For those watching in the pub all of the current restrictions on hospitality will stand, with a few extra considerations that publicans will have to make.
360,000 pints
Official guidance for venues says that football can result in heightened emotions, and that customers must continue to comply with hospitality rules - which means they must observe social distancing and should not leave their seats to stand in front of TVs or shout and sing.
The Scottish Beer and Pub Association estimates a total of 360,000 pints will be sold across the country during the game.
At home, there are limits on how many people can gather depending on which level of restrictions an area is in.
In level one and two areas, up to six people from three households can meet up indoors, while in the island communities in level zero, the limit is eight people from four households.
'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie'
The nail-biting penalty shoot out victory over Serbia which last year secured Scotland's qualification for Euro 2020 event sparked an outpouring of emotion from fans and players.
The men's team last played in a major tournament back in 1998 when the World Cup was held in France, which means most people under the age of 30 have little or no memory of Scotland at a major football tournament.
🎶 Oh, yes sir... 🎶#NoScotlandNoParty pic.twitter.com/UNTLXIuHVH— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 12, 2020
Social media feeds after the Serbia game were quickly filled with the moments which will live on in fans' memories.
They ranged from goalkeeper David Marshall's delayed celebration to Ryan Christie's emotional post-match interview - and the team's joyful dressing room celebration to the song Yes Sir I Can Boogie.
Fan zone controversy
The largest gathering of Scotland fans outside Hampden will be on Glasgow Green.
Up to 3,000 fans will be allowed into the fan zone to watch the Czech Republic game with social-distancing in place.
The fan zone has proved controversial given the tight Covid rules in hospitality and other sectors.
Prof Jason Leitch has warned there must be a "reverse gear" if Glasgow's Euro 2020 fan zone leads to a surge in Covid cases.
On Sunday it was announced that all 17,000 fan zone ticket holders will be sent a home testing kit for Covid.
When the Scotland players line up against the Czech Republic they will stand in the ongoing protest against racism, instead of taking the knee - a gesture that was often seen at domestic matches north and south of the border last season.
However, the team has decided to take the knee for the game against England in solidarity with the English team, which has been booed by a minority of its fans for continuing to make the anti-discrimination gesture.