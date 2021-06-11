Disability hate crimes in Scotland see largest rise again
- Published
Hate crimes against people with disabilities has seen the largest increase for the second year, according to new figures.
Disability-aggravated charges increased by 14% to 448 in 2020-21 following a 29% increase in 2019-20.
Racial hate crime increased by 6% and is the most common reported hate crime, accounting for 3,285 charges this year.
Justice Secretary Keith Brown said hatred and prejudice in Scotland "will not be tolerated".
He said part of the strategy against the problem would be the implementation of the controversial Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021, which MSPs approved in March.
The report on hate crime published on Friday showed the number of charges with at least one element of hate crime increased by 4% to 5,525 in the last year.
Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC, who is soon to leave the position, promised a robust approach from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).
Mr Wolffe said: "Scottish prosecutors are committed to tackling crimes motivated by hatred and prejudice.
"Any victim of such offending should come forward and report it to the appropriate authorities.
"They can be confident that prosecutors will continue to respond to any such report robustly, appropriately and fairly. The Crown takes seriously its responsibility to protect the public from such offending."
Despite an increase this year, the proportion of hate crime linked to race has decreased in the last decade from the peak 75% in 2011-12 (4,547) to 59% in 2020-21 (3,285).
Charges reported with a sexual orientation aggravation also increased by 5% to 1,580.
The proportion of these crimes has increased from 11% to 29% in the same decade.
Transgender identity aggravation charges fell from 47 to 46 while religious aggravation charges dropped 14% to 573 incidents.
'Barriers' to reporting
The justice secretary said the effects of hate crime were "hugely damaging" and that the figures showed more needed to be done to tackle the issue.
He said: "As we press ahead with the development of our new hate crime strategy, which will include implementation of the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021, we will consider how we can continue to raise awareness and encourage reporting.
"We will also consider how to more effectively break down barriers to reporting.
"It is important that we continue to take steps to tackle hate crime, continue to raise awareness and work to reassure communities that we are doing everything we can to prevent hate crime in all its forms.
"Anyone who experiences or witnesses a hate crime should report it to the police or via a third party reporting centre."