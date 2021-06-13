Scotland's papers: Ferry row heading to court and Euros warning

Scotland's papers: Ferry row heading to court and Euros warningPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Herald on Sunday reports that Jim McColl is planning to go to the courts over his concerns about the Scottish government's role in the Ferguson Marine shipyard falling into administration, and the delays to two new CalMac ferries.image captionOn the eve of Scotland's first Euro 2020 game, health experts have told Scotland on Sunday that fans gathering to watch the tournament's matches at house parties could send Covid infection rates soaring.image captionThe Sunday Post reports that a baby with a rare genetic condition has been given a £1.79m drug treatment.image captionReform of the House of Lords is the topic that features on the front page of The Sunday National, which is highlighting the "absurd election" used to add members to the second chamber of the UK parliament.image captionThe anti-corruption watchdog will this week recommend that ministers should be banned from lobbying for up to five years after leaving office and face possible fines if they break the rules, the Sunday Times reports.image captionThe Daily Express is among the papers that lead on Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch during his team's Euro 2020 match with Finland.image captionThe Scottish Sun also leads with the story, reporting the Danish midfielder was saved by team captain Simon Kjaer, who performed CPR before medics continued treatment for 15 minutes as millions watched live on TV.image captionThe Sunday Mail captures the shock of everyone watching Eriksen's fight for life and reports that the 29-year-old was said to be awake in hospital, with his condition having stabilised.image captionThe Queen will no longer remain silent when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allow "mistruths" to circulate about the Royal Family in the public domain, according to the Mail on Sunday.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.