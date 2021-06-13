Covid in Scotland: Fan zone ticket holders to be sent testing kits
- Published
Lateral flow test kits are to be posted to all visitors to the Glasgow Euro 2020 fan zone to encourage testing.
The Glasgow Green event started on Friday after it was decided not to carry out temperature checks or make testing compulsory.
Now 17,000 ticket holders due to attend the fan zone will be sent a home testing kit.
In addition, a mobile testing bus is also now at Glasgow Green to provide on-site lateral flow testing.
Up to 3,000 fans are allowed in the fan zone at any one time, social-distancing is enforced and alcohol can only be purchased via table service.
But health experts and hospitality leaders are among those who have expressed concern about the fan zone.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has been given a tour of the fan zone by organisers and reiterated his view that it is a "low risk" event.
He said: "I am encouraged to see first-hand all the mitigations in place at the fan zone which have helped to ensure that it is a low risk event.
"Ticket holders have already been contacted to emphasise the importance of self-testing.
"It is important to test both before and after the event, so we are now offering test kits to all fans attending to help minimise the risk of transmission."
Mr Yousaf said event stewards would ask "a sample of attendees" if they had taken a lateral flow test before they were allowed in.
The fan zone is scheduled to show every match during the tournament right through to the final at Wembley on 11 July.
Scotland's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch has warned there must be a "reverse gear" if Glasgow's Euro 2020 fan zone leads to a surge in Covid cases.