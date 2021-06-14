Covid: Are patient levels rising in worst-hit areas?
Eight council areas are now above the Scottish government's level four threshold, according to official data.
A further 14 are also within the level three range when looking at the weekly Covid cases per 100,000 - a key measure for Scotland's Covid levels system.
Yet most of Scotland is in levels one or two, with islands in level zero.
While cases are rising again, hospital numbers may not be increasing at the same rate as they were in the autumn and winter.
Ahead of the first minister's statement on local levels later, BBC Scotland has taken a look at Covid patient numbers in some of the areas with the highest infection rates.
Where are cases rising fastest?
As of 11 June, Dundee had the highest Covid case rate in Scotland, recording almost 295 weekly cases per 100,000 people - a rate not seen in the area since January when Scotland was in full lockdown.
South Ayrshire, Edinburgh, Midlothian, Clackmannanshire, Glasgow, Perth and Kinross and Angus all have rates of more than 150 cases per 100,000, the threshold for level three.
In fact, only 10 Scottish councils would currently qualify to be in level two or lower, going by case rates alone.
Case rates are a crucial measure for the Scottish government when determining which level a local authority should be placed in - but they're not the only indicator.
Other figures include the percentage of positive cases and projected demand on local NHS services.
Why are patient numbers important?
We may see an update on this later, but so far the Scottish government has appeared reluctant to place local authorities back into level three or level four restrictions, despite cases soaring.
One of the reasons for this could be that the government believes the link between cases and hospitalisation is weakening.
Ministers say this is happening because of the success of the vaccination programme, with more than half of all adults in Scotland now fully vaccinated with both doses.
This means that although large numbers are still being infected, a much lower percentage will end up in hospital, need an intensive care bed or die.
If this link has indeed weakened, then ministers may decide that higher case numbers do not need the stringent restrictions seen in spring 2020 or this winter.
What's happening to hospital numbers in the worst-hit health boards?
In Scotland's largest health board - NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) - cases have been rising steadily for about six weeks.
The number being treated in the region's hospitals has also risen, but there are indications the figure could be stabilising at a much lower level than we saw in the autumn.
This chart shows the relationship between confirmed Covid cases in NHSGGC and the daily figure published on the number of Covid patients being treated.
Patient numbers do not seem to be rising at the same rate, but it's also important to note that there is always a delay of a few weeks between a rise in cases and an increase in hospital admissions.
Cases have also been going up very quickly in NHS Tayside, driven by outbreaks in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Angus.
The really steep rise only began two weeks ago, so it's difficult to determine now the impact this will have on Covid hospital admissions.
Different patterns are emerging in the other two health boards experiencing a fast rise in Covid cases.
In NHS Lothian, patient numbers have been fluctuating around a similar level over the last few weeks, whereas in NHS Ayrshire and Arran there has been a recent rise in patient numbers - but the figure may now be stabilising.
What all four health boards have in common is that none are yet experiencing the big increases in patient numbers seen last autumn and in the early part of the winter.
But cases across Scotland are still on the rise, driven by the Delta variant of Covid-19 which studies show could be up to 60% more infectious than the Alpha, or Kent, variant.
Analysis of hospital admission rates in England has also suggested that people infected by the Delta variant are twice as likely to end up in hospital than those with Alpha, with the unvaccinated most at risk.
A peak in hospital admissions will always follow the peak in case rates - and it is probable that Scotland has seen neither of those yet.