Scotland's greenhouse gas emissions target missed again
By Kevin Keane
BBC Scotland's environment correspondent
- Published
The Scottish government has again missed its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Figures for 2019 show they fell 51.5% against the baseline, well short of the 55% target.
The statistics reveal that Scotland's land is no longer regarded as a "carbon sink" to soak up some of the carbon dioxide.
Although year-on-year emissions fell, that was only because 2018 figures have been revised upwards significantly.
The Scottish government has set itself a legal target to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045.
That is five years ahead of the date set for the UK as a whole.
Greenhouse gases - like carbon dioxide and methane - accumulate in the atmosphere and are responsible for the planet warming.
In 2019, the equivalent of 47.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide was emitted in Scotland.
Transport continues to be the industry which emits the most, followed by business and then agriculture.