Covid: Call for clarity on opening up universities
- Published
Universities are calling for greater clarity from the Scottish government on arrangements for in-person teaching for the next academic year.
The sector said it needs more detail to help timetable the education of more than 250,000 students from September.
Universities Scotland said the return of small group in-person teaching, lab and field work can be done safely.
The Scottish government said it was hopeful that the student experience in the autumn would look more normal.
The vast majority of university students have undertaken their learning online over the past year as a 2m physical distancing rule has ruled out most in-person teaching.
Universities Scotland said it was concerned that "a tipping point" had been reached in terms of the negative impact home learning was having on student wellbeing.
The body representing the country's universities surveyed 552 students and found 73% felt the restrictions on in-person learning had had a "strong or slightly negative" impact on them feeling anxious.
Alastair Sim, director of Universities Scotland, said: "University students have shown tremendous resilience in spite of all the disruptions to their education and wider way of life. But we're concerned that we're reaching a tipping point in regard to student wellbeing, and risk to progression unless we can move ahead to a more normal student learning experience in the early autumn.
"Students need clarity that they can expect a step-change in access to safe in-person teaching.
"It's not a case of simply throwing open the shutters. Universities have to timetable the education of over 250,000 students and hundreds#, if not thousands, of different degree programme configurations and then set up classrooms and labs according to whatever distancing is required. It's a gargantuan operation."
Many university applicants have already accepted offers to study from September but do not know how much in-teaching they can expect next year.
'A bit paradoxical'
Prof Sally Mapstone, principal of the University of St Andrews, told BBC Scotland: "Students and universities really need as much certainty from government as is possible and they need it soon.
"It does seem, I have to say, a bit paradoxical that if you're a student you can go to the pub with your mates and sit a metre apart but if you're at university you can't be in a class and be less than two metres apart.
"And for many universities in the course of the last year that has meant that at any one time frequently as few as 10% of students could have in-person tuition."
There was controversy over coronavirus cases in halls of residence around the country when students arrived at university in September.
Hundreds of students tested positive for the virus at the start of the term, and thousands had to self-isolate in halls.
Safety is paramount
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: "The Scottish government remains grateful to staff and students for their continued patience, understanding and support as we progress towards greater normality.
"The extent of vaccine roll-out and the expected impact on transmission rates mean that we are hopeful that the student experience in the autumn will look more normal, although there will still need to be measures in place that help to prevent transmission."
The SNP minister said it was the Scottish government's intention to "enable in-person provision to the extent consistent with the safety of staff and students, in line with Scotland's overall response to Covid-19".