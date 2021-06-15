Dorothy Bain QC to be named Scotland's new lord advocate
By David Cowan
Home affairs correspondent, BBC Scotland
- Published
A highly respected lawyer who secured the serial killer Peter Tobin's first conviction for murder will be Scotland's new lord advocate.
The BBC understands that Dorothy Bain QC is to become the head of Scotland's prosecution service and chief legal advisor to the Scottish government.
She'll face a series of unprecedented challenges in her new job, including a debate over the lord advocate's dual role and potential legislation over a second referendum on Scottish independence.
Ms Bain has extensive experience in criminal and civil law and has worked at all levels of the legal system.
In 2007, she led the prosecution case against Peter Tobin over the murder of Polish student Angelika Kluk. A sensational trial at the High Court in Edinburgh ended with Tobin's conviction and his first life sentence.
Two years later Ms Bain became the first woman to be appointed principal advocate depute at the Crown, Scotland's most senior courtroom prosecutor.
Other high profile cases included the conviction of eight men who had formed Scotland's largest paedophile network and the prosecution of a Scottish company for breaching UN Iraq sanctions.
Ms Bain left the Crown Office in in 2011 and three years later represented the family of one of the victims of the Glasgow bin lorry crash. In court, she voiced their criticism of the Crown's decision not to prosecute the lorry's driver Harry Clarke.
Lawyers who've worked with her talk of her diligence and integrity. She is said to have a strong empathy for victims and a keen interest in civil liberties and human rights.
Although the lord advocate has always played a crucial role in Scotland's legal system, the job's current high public profile is new and the result of a series of controversies.
The outgoing Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC became embroiled in the battle between the Scottish government and the former First Minister Alex Salmond. At one point Mr Salmond called for his resignation.
The Scottish government has committed to a review of the lord advocate's wearing of two hats role as head of the prosecution service and a member of the government's cabinet.
Ms Bain will have an important role in certifying whether or not Holyrood has the power to legislate for a second independence referendum.
She'll also face the expensive fallout from a series of civil cases connected to the collapse of Rangers FC.
The Crown Office is already paying out £20m to two men who were wrongly prosecuted, and faces paying out millions more.
Even though she played no role in the decisions that led to the scandal, Ms Bain will have to face the music in parliament.
The BBC understands that Scotland's new solicitor general will be Ruth Charteris QC, which means that for the first time, the two most senior roles in the Crown Office will be occupied by women.