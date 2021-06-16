Scotland's papers: 'Summer of discontent' and 20,000 fans head south

Scotland's papers: 'Summer of discontent' and 20,000 fans head southPublished21 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightI newspaperimage captionThe i leads with Nicola Sturgeon's announcement that the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland is likely to be pushed back by three weeks. The whole country had been due to move to the lowest level zero of its five-level system from 28 June.image captionThe Metro says the first minister is still "confident for summer" despite the three-week delay and will make an announcement on levels next week. The paper reports the country's Covid figures are now five times higher than at the beginning of May - an increase mainly driven by the Delta variant.image copyrightScottish Daily Mailimage captionThe Scottish Daily Mail focuses on reaction to the announcement from businesses - including the travel industry, which fears the summer could be a "write off". Organisations said the decision was "frustrating and painful" for firms who were gearing up to make the most of a boom in summer trade over the coming weeks, the paper reports.image captionThe Herald calls the move a "bitter blow" for businesses, but highlights Ms Sturgeon's hopes to "move to much greater normality with far fewer restrictions" over the summer. The paper also quotes Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross who said the virus is "determined to keep us scunnered".image captionThe hospitality industry said it could face "another lost summer", reports The Scotsman. The paper also carries a story on the construction of a new border post near the ferry terminals in Cairnryan on the west coast of Scotland - which it says is is set to cost the taxpayer around £30m.image captionThe Daily Telegraph claims government ministers will be advised against starting to vaccinate children until scientists obtain more data on the risks. It says experts from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation are expected to recommend not vaccinating under-18s "in the immediate future".image captionThe Daily Record leads with the 20,000 Scotland supporters who have travelled to London for the match against England on Friday. However, the paper says "thousands" will have nowhere to watch the game after London mayor Sadiq Khan rejected a request for a fan zone in Hyde Park.image captionScottish MPs could be given the right to vote down English legislation, according to The Times. The paper calls the move which is being considered by the government to rejuvenate the Union "major constitutional reform".image captionThe National reports the UK government has been ordered to disclose information about polling on public attitudes to independence - which the paper calls a "major blow" for the prime minister's team.image captionA former social care officer has been jailed for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl under his care in Dundee, reports the Evening Telegraph.image captionA woman racially abused schoolgirls in a park near a primary, reports the Glasgow Times, prompting the head teacher to praise the pupils' "mature reaction".image captionThe end of US and Australian import tariffs is "in sight" for Scotland's whisky industry, says The Press and Journal. However, the paper reports farmers still have concerns that animal welfare standards could fall because of the Australian trade deal.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News leads with a story on a window cleaner who was fatally electrocuted at a "dream cottage" he bought with his wife. Daniel McFarlane, 36, died on 1 June while testing out new equipment with a colleague, the paper says.image captionThe Courier reports on a student from St Andrews University who battled cancer and went on to win a £60,000 grant for his marketing agency through the Scottish EDGE competition.image captionA specialist team of investigators is now looking into the death of an Aberdeen pensioner whose body lay undiscovered in her home for up to 12 years, reports the Evening Express.image caption"Ab drab Britain" says the Scottish Sun, which leads on quotes from comedy star Jennifer Saunders saying she would not get away with making her sitcom Absolutely Fabulous in "today's woke era". "It's not a crime to have an opinion," says the 62-year-old.image captionAnd TV illusionist Uri Geller makes the front of the Daily Star after claiming he will help Scotland beat England on Friday. The paper quips that he is "wracked with kilt" after taking credit for England's win in the same fixture at Euro 96. At the time, he claimed he used psychic energy to slightly move the ball as Gary McAllister stepped up for a penalty against David Seaman at Wembley Stadium.