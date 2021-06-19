McVitie's workers protest over 500 job losses
- Published
McVitie's workers have held a protest over the loss of almost 500 jobs at the Glasgow biscuit factory.
Owner Pladis issued formal redundancy notices to all 472 staff at the Tollcross plant on Thursday.
Scottish Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said she was "extremely disappointed" by the move.
GMB Scotland organiser David Hume said the protest held outside the Glasgow Fort M&S store was about "sending a message" to McVitie's key clients.
It follows an earlier protest in May as part of attempts to prevent the factory's closure.
A spokesperson for Pladis said it was committed to "meaningful consultation" with employees and their representatives.
The company had previously said that, pending consultation, the factory would close in late 2022 with production moved to other factories in the UK.
It has blamed "excess capacity" at its plants for the move.
There have been concerns raised about the future of the plant, which produces Hobnobs and Rich Tea biscuits among other products, for a number of years.
An action group set up to try and save jobs presented a series of proposals as an alternative to site closure last week, according to Ms Forbes.
She said the group would meet next week to consider how it could support staff affected by the closure and secure the jobs.
GMB said Pladis issued the formal redundancy notices to 470 workers "without any prior notice or consultation" with workforce representatives.
Mr Hume called Pladis' actions "unexplained and unjust", adding that workers "can and should" have a future in the east end of Glasgow.
He said: "Our campaign to save jobs and bring-in new investment continues.
"It's been a difficult few days' for the Tollcross workforce, there's no doubt about it, but the extreme bad faith shown by Pladis over their redundancy notice announcement has only served to strengthen our members' resolve.
"It's their factory and their future, and they are going to keep fighting."
A joint statement by the Unite Scotland and GMB Scotland unions said the closure of the factory, which has been operating in the city for nearly 100 years, was "a disgrace".
Pladis said it had been consulting with trade union representatives on a weekly basis and was in regular contact with Ms Forbes and Councillor Susan Aitken.