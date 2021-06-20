Scotland's papers: Hospitals 'bursting' claim and Tartan Army returns

Scotland's papers: Hospitals 'bursting' claim and Tartan Army returnsPublished13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with the "thousands" of Scotland fans travelling home from London on Saturday - with sights on Tuesday's decider match against Croatia at Hampden. The national squad kept hopes alive for qualifying for the knockout stages when they drew 0-0 against England on Friday.image captionThe Sunday Mail's lead is on the first phone call midfielder Billy Gilmour made after being awarded man of the match - to his gran. Alison Clifford told the paper that "nothing fazes" the 20-year-old, but he was "buzzing" for his first start for Scotland.image captionDoctors on the front line are beginning to see a "significant increase" in non-Covid demand, reports The Herald, including previously undiagnosed cancers. The paper says ongoing fears over the virus mean the NHS is still "far from returning" to pre-pandemic capacity. One doctor is quoted as saying patient numbers are similar to a "bad winter" and hospitals are "absolutely full and bursting".image captionThe Scottish Sunday Express says Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has expressed "outrage" at the latest travel restriction issued in Scotland, preventing people travelling to Manchester and Salford where there are high case numbers.image captionNearly a quarter of BrewDog's shares are owned by "obscure partnerships" in the Cayman Islands, according to Scotland on Sunday. The paper claims that one of the Scottish beer maker's most prominent investors is the chairman of Vote Leave's finance committee. It comes after the firm was "engulfed" in criticism over allegations of a "toxic attitude" by former employees.image captionA new bill to legalise assisted dying will be lodged at the Scottish Parliament, reports the Sunday Times. The proposals - brought forward by Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur - aim to introduce the right to an assisted death for terminally ill, mentally competent adults.image captionA resident in the Highlands told the Sunday Post they feel "under siege" with more than six million people taking holidays in Scotland this summer, according to industry analysis. The paper says "all roads lead north", highlighting concern about the Highland's ability to cope with an "influx" of holidaymakers.image captionThe Scottish Mail on Sunday claims that Prince Charles will ensure his two-year-old grandson Archie will never become a prince. The paper says he plans a "slimmed down" monarchy after he becomes King.image captionAnd The Sunday National leads with former Scottish constitution secretary Michael Russell who has been appointed as political director at the SNP's independence unit.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.