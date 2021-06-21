Covid in Scotland: 8,000 vaccine appointments issued early
- Published
Around 8,000 appointments for second Covid vaccine doses in Scotland have been issued too early.
The Scottish Government said it was not yet known how many health boards were affected by the "system error".
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said people invited early would be contacted and offered a later slot.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommends an eight-week interval between first and second vaccine doses.
On Monday, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it would not be able to give a second vaccine to anyone with an early appointment.
The health board said on Twitter: "We ask that members of the public please check their appointment is a minimum of eight weeks after their first dose before visiting the vaccination clinic.
"We are not able to administer your second dose any earlier. This means that you must have received your first dose before 2 May."
1/5— NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (@NHSGGC) June 21, 2021
It has been brought to our attention that some people in Greater Glasgow and Clyde may have been sent a vaccination appointment for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine less than eight weeks after they received their first.
The Scottish Government confirmed an investigation had been launched, although the fault was now said to have been fixed.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "We have been made aware of a system error which has led to a number of people being called forward for their second vaccination ahead of the eight-week recommended interval.
"If you have received an invitation for a second dose that is less than eight weeks after your first, please don't come to your appointment."
He added: "If you are immunosuppressed and have an earlier second dose appointment for clinical reasons, please go along as planned.
"It's important to stress that there is no clinical risk associated with receiving the vaccine earlier than eight weeks.
"This is the recommended interval because it increases the efficacy of the vaccine and the level of protection."
The Health Secretary said anyone with an early appointment should rearrange by phoning Scotland's Vaccination Helpline or visiting NHS Inform.
The announcement came on the day First Minister Nicola Sturgeon received her second vaccine dose.