In pictures: Scotland fans prepare for key Euros match with Croatia

Published
Scotland fans are getting ready for the national team's crucial Euro 2020 match against Croatia.

A victory at Hampden Park in Glasgow would see Scotland's men qualify for the knockout stages of a major championship for the first time.

Supporters could be seen in the city centre ahead of the showdown, which kicks off at 20:00.

Midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss the match after testing positive for Covid-19, but manager Steve Clarke still has 25 players to select from since no close contacts were identified within the squad.

image captionSome Croatia fans could also be seen in the city centre during the build-up to the game

