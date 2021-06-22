Scotland aiming to lift Covid restrictions by 9 August
Scotland is aiming to remove all of its major legal Covid restrictions in early August, the country's first minister has announced.
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as she confirmed lockdown easing would be paused for three weeks to allow more time for people to be vaccinated.
It means mainland areas will not move to the lowest level zero restrictions until 19 July.
The hope is that the remaining rules will be lifted on 9 August.
However, Ms Sturgeon said the government will not advise an immediate return to full office working on that date - and people will still be required to wear face masks in some settings.
Scotland recorded 2,167 new cases on Monday - the highest daily total since the peak of the second wave in January, with the country said to have the highest rate of the virus in Europe last week.
The new daily case rate in Scotland is seven times higher than it was in early May and 40% higher than last week, with Ms Sturgeon saying the faster-transmitting Delta variant is "now dominant".
But the first ministers said the vaccination programme was breaking the link between the number of positive cases and the number of people being hospitalised and dying.
The government's original "route map" out of lockdown would have seen the whole of Scotland move to level zero - the lowest point in the five-tier system of restrictions - from next Monday.
This has now been pushed back to 19 July - the same date as measures are planned to be lifted in England.
Some "minor" changes will be phased in before this - removing staff and suppliers of wedding services from the cap on numbers at services from Monday and allowing live entertainment at receptions, and allowing people from more than one household to help carry a coffin at a funeral.
The move to level zero will increase the number of people who are allowed to meet up indoors, cut the requirement for physical distancing indoors from 2m (6.5ft) to 1m (3.2ft), and increase the number of people allowed to attend wedding and funerals to 200.
Ms Sturgeon said this would be a "significant step back to normality", but said she wanted to move beyond level zero "as quickly as it is prudent to do so".
She said the "major remaining legal restrictions" could be lifted from 9 August, signalling a "return to almost complete normality in our day to day lives".
However she warned that some measures, including the use of face coverings in shops and on public transport and "rigorous and regular hand-washing" would be needed "at least for a period".
And the first minister said there should be "appropriate phasing" of the return of workers to offices after 9 August, saying the government would "encourage continued support for home working where it is possible".