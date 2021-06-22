In pictures: Tartan Army's rollercoaster ride ends in heartache
- Published
Scotland fans were ready to embrace history, but ultimately their return to major competition ended in familiar heartache.
A victory at Hampden Park in Glasgow would have seen the men's team qualify for the knockout stages of a major championship for the first time.
But for the 12,000-strong Tartan Army inside the national stadium, and millions more watching across the country, a sobering 3-1 defeat by Croatia ended their hopes of progress in numbing fashion.
It was all in stark contrast to the pre-match optimism as supporters swarmed into Glasgow and those with tickets for the game belted out a lusty rendition of Flower of Scotland with anticipation at fever pitch.
Once the action got under way, Scotland fans inside Hampden - as well as in pubs and the Glasgow Green fan zone - were on their feet inside the first 10 seconds when their side won a corner.
They rose in anticipation again as the hosts carved out a couple of tantalising early chances for striker Che Adams.
Fans' early optimism was swiftly punctured when Nikola Vlasic put Croatia ahead after 16 minutes at Hampden and a familiar fatalism descended on the Tartan Army.
But with a few minutesto go before half-time, elation! Midfielder Callum McGregor rifled home a shot into the corner for - miracle of miracles - his first goal for Scotland, and their first at a major men's tournament since Craig Burley's strike against Norway at the 1998 World Cup.
But it didn't last. After a brief glimmer of hope when John McGinn came close to putting Scotland in front, disaster struck.
Croatia maestro Luka Modric burst the Tartan Army's balloon after 61 minutes, and any lingering hope of a comeback disappeared when Ivan Perisic headed home a third goal for Croatia.
It took 23 years for Scotland's men to reach another major tournament. But they are leaving the Euros party after just 12 days.
All pictures are copyrighted.