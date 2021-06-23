Scottish nursing union 'in dispute' over pay
- Published
A nursing union has lodged a formal trade dispute with the Scottish government for the first time in a row over pay.
The Royal College of Nursing in Scotland said staff were exhausted, with worrying numbers considering leaving the profession.
In May, the Scottish government confirmed an NHS pay deal that will see most workers receive a 4% rise.
The RCN union said the single-year deal was imposed despite its rejection.
It said the deal fell "far short" of the RCN's call for a significant pay rise that applies equally across all bands.
The RCN has been calling for a 12.5% pay increase in recognition of the need to fill posts and the complexity and responsibility of the job.
In a letter to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, the RCN's Julie Lamberth wrote that members had "serious concerns" about recruitment and retention of the nursing workforce in Scotland.
Ms Lamberth said: "The Scottish government has relied on the good will of nursing staff for too long."
She added: "Every patient needs and deserves the best quality of care, this can only be safely achieved with the right number of nursing staff with the right skills and expertise."
'Voices ignored'
The trade dispute is a formal expression of nurses' frustration, she said.
Scottish Labour spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said the pay deal was an opportunity to give nurses the recognition they deserved after decades of under-appreciation.
"Instead their voices have been ignored to the extent that RCN Scotland has had to enter into a trade dispute for the first time in their history," she said.
"That they have been forced to this point after the events of the last year and a half is disgraceful."
The Scottish government has been asked for a comment.