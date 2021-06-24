Mesh implants: Scottish government to reimburse removal surgery cost
- Published
Women who paid to have mesh implants removed privately will have the cost of the surgery reimbursed, under Scottish government proposals.
A new bill lodged in the Scottish Parliament would see the government pay, with the cost of each procedure estimated to be £16,000 to £23,000.
The use of the implants was stopped in Scotland in 2018.
It came after hundreds of women were left with painful, life-changing side effects.
The proposals will also allow women who prefer to have mesh removal surgery outside of the NHS in future to do so free of charge, and with travel costs paid for.
Women who travelled abroad or to other parts of the UK to have private surgery also eligible to apply.
Mesh implants have been used to treat conditions some women suffer after childbirth, such as incontinence and prolapse.
Women who complained about side effects from the procedure often had their concerns dismissed as being "women's problems".
The practice was suspended in Scotland "in all but exceptional circumstances" in 2014, before being halted completely in 2018.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously made a formal apology on behalf of the government to women who have been affected.
Introducing a reimbursement scheme had been an SNP manifesto pledge ahead of last month's Scottish Parliament election.
What are mesh implants?
- The mesh, usually made from synthetic polypropylene, is intended to repair damaged or weakened tissue
- Over 20 years, more than 100,000 women across the UK had transvaginal mesh implants, which are used to treat pelvic organ prolapse (POP) and stress urinary incontinence (SUI), often after childbirth
- While the vast majority suffer no side effects, the use of mesh in Scotland was suspended except in "exceptional circumstances" in 2014 after it emerged some women suffered painful side effects
- Use of the procedure was halted in 2018
- Once the mesh is implanted, it is very difficult to remove
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf told BBC Scotland that the parliamentary timetable would normally mean the new bill would become law early next year if it is backed by MSPs.
But he said the government was willing to "go quicker" than that if parliament was able to speed up the process of scrutinising and passing the legislation.
The NHS in Scotland already has a specialist service that deals with mesh removal.
But Mr Yousaf admitted that he had heard "powerful testimonies" from some women who do not trust Scotland's health service to resolve their issues after being "let down" when they presented with complications in the past.
He said the government was working to rebuild confidence in the Scottish services, but that women could instead be referred to specialist NHS clinics in England if they prefer.
For those who want a private provider, the NHS is currently carrying out a procurement process that will bring on board two private providers who will carry out surgery, with the government meeting the cost.
'Serious distress'
Mr Yousaf said he hoped to be in a position to confirm who those two private providers will be by the middle of next month.
The health secretary added: "I absolutely recognise the serious distress that may have led women to using their own funds to seek mesh removal surgery privately.
"This legislation aims to help those who have undergone private treatment by allowing these past costs to be refunded."
He also paid tribute to politicians from different parties - including Jackson Carlaw of the Conservatives, the SNP's Alex Neil and Labour's Neil Findlay - who had worked together to highlight the plight of the affected women.
In a Holyrood debate last week, opposition politicians called for a "renewed and urgent focus" on women's health, and said the Scottish government's record "wasn't even close to acceptable".
It was announced last year that women who have suffered complications following vaginal mesh surgery would receive one-off £1,000 payments from a £1m Scottish government fund.
Other patients have been offered an independent review of their medical records, after undergoing a procedure where they thought their implants were being completely removed but later found out some of the mesh was still attached.
The government has pledged to publish a women's health plan within the next three months.