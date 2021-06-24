Covid in Scotland: 'I've never really had the chance to perform'
By Hayley Jarvis
BBC Scotland reporter
- Published
Last summer BBC Scotland spoke to young people who were about to leave school, college or university in the middle of a global pandemic. How has the past year worked out for the Class of 2020?
Tatenda Gentle was due to start studying Sound Production at Edinburgh College when we spoke to him in June last year but a couple of months ago he dropped out.
"It was horrible," he said.
Tatenda said he did not blame the college and he could see it was a good course but it was all being taught online because of Covid restrictions.
"I don't think that's the way to go to be honest," he said.
Despite this setback, one thing that hasn't changed is his passion for music.
The 17-year-old, who goes by the artist name Tatzstar 2 Shiny, is devoting all his spare time to recording his own tunes at a studio in Glasgow and making music videos with his uncle.
Now restrictions are beginning to ease, he is hoping to pick up where he left off last year.
"I was going to have my first gig in Edinburgh with other Scottish artists, but Covid cancelled it," he said.
"I feel like, not even just up-coming artists but celebrities can relate, because they miss performing live, interacting with their fans.
"Me, I've never really had the chance to ever do that. But I feel like all artists are struggling with the whole - 'I wanna perform, I wanna perform.'"
Tatenda is living with his mum and trying to find work to support himself while he releases his music online, with a new record due out this month.
"I'm applying for jobs, which because of Covid is also quite hard," he said.
"Applying for jobs, educating myself with music, making music: repeat, repeat, repeat."
While the past year has been tough, it's also given him time to focus on his career.
He said: "Covid did have me quite down because my friends and family were losing people, which isn't nice.
"But Covid also motivated me in a way - like ok, the world's quiet right now let me work on myself, so when the world is open again I can release just as much music as I want."
Rebekah Cheung has also been working hard during the pandemic.
The 24-year-old has been holding down three jobs since she graduated from the University of Glasgow in Business Management a year ago.
"This time last year I thought I would have been a lot further on than I am now," she said.
She works part-time for the gender-based violence charity White Ribbon Scotland and was hopeful it would secure funding to offer her a full-time post after graduation but Covid has caused delays.
"Obviously I'm grateful for having the three jobs," she said. "A lot of people have been at a disadvantage and not been able to get any employment. But will I enjoy not working 50-hour weeks? Yeah."
She has moved out of her parents' house and is glad the latest restriction levels allow her to spend more time with friends.
So is she more optimistic about the future?
"It's difficult to say, because this time last year we thought we were coming out of the lockdown, and then we didn't and we went into another two."
"So yeah, I'm quite tentative about it, but I think with things starting to open again, this could be a really good start."
Ross Millan has just arrived back home in Peebles for the summer after completing his first year studying International Relations at Glasgow University but he didn't get to step foot in a lecture hall.
"It feels like I didn't really go to Glasgow University because it was all online," he said.
"There wasn't any physical stuff that I could actually see that I was going to Glasgow.
"But also just all the societies and all the culture that's in Glasgow - I didn't get to take part in. That was a big part of what I missed out on due to starting uni in a pandemic."
When Ross spoke to BBC Scotland last year, he was considering deferring beginning his course for a year.
Does he wish he had?
"It's kind of a hard question because if I did defer I wouldn't have made all the friends I have now. So I'm glad I made friends with them, so I am glad I went to uni when I did."
And it was fortunate the 19-year-old did get along with flatmates, as within days of moving into his flat in Murano Street they all had to self-isolate.
He said: "In less than a week one of our flatmates tested positive and we were all told we had to isolate for the next 14 days, which being in a flat of 12 people you've never met before is quite an intense thing, quite a big social experiment."
Ross also contracted Covid.
He said: "I definitely felt it. I wasn't bedridden or anything. Long-term, I don't know if it's just the university life or it was Covid, but I did feel quite fatigued for the next few months."
He is looking forward to summer in the Borders and hoping when he returns to Glasgow next term he'll be spending more time on campus.
"My biggest fear is that it's another year of online lectures, it'll be quite disheartening and unmotivating," he said.
"I've been optimistic before during this pandemic, and it hasn't really turned out," he said. "But at this point if you're not hoping for a better future, it's kind of a grim world you're going to live in."
Radost Staykova is also trying to stay positive about what lies ahead, despite having to change her career plans.
"This time last year I was going to start my bridal business to do bridal hair and make-up but unfortunately I couldn't do anything," she said.
"So I was thinking what I could more to improve my skills. That's why I decided to apply for HND Makeup Artistry and to try to get into TV, movies or fashion photo shoots."
The 32-year-old decided to stay on at Edinburgh College to continue her studies and had to juggle learning online with looking after her nine-year-old daughter and four-year-old son during lockdown.
She said: "During the day I was teacher and during the night I was student."
After college, Radost, who is originally from Bulgaria, is hoping to open her own beauty salon and branch out into film, fashion and TV.
In the meantime, she's building up her portfolio of fashion work and doing bridal make-up in her spare time.
"I tried to not think about the bad part of the lockdown, but I have managed as well with this," she said.
"I'm good, my kids are well and everything is fine and I have bigger dreams than before so I'm happy."