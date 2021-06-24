Covid in Scotland: Malta and Balearics join green travel list
- Published
Malta, Madeira and the Balearics have been added to the international travel green list for Scotland.
The Scottish Government said there would be close monitoring of the Balearics ahead of the next review in three weeks.
Other green list additions include Antigua, Barbados and Bermuda. The changes come into effect on 30 June.
The easing follows the latest review of the travel risk 'traffic light' system which came into effect on 17 May.
The destinations have also been added to the UK's green list for international travel.
A number of destinations, including Tunisia and Uganda, have been added to the red list which requires managed isolation for 10 days on return.
The Scottish Government said it was considering the evidence for easing amber list travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people.
It said caution around public safety meant no decision on this was expected immediately, and four nations discussions would continue.
New additions to travel lists
GREEN LIST: Malta, Madeira, Balearic islands (Ibiza, Menorca, Majorca and Formentera), Antigua, Barbados, Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Anguilla, Montserrat, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Pitcairn, Turks and Caicos Islands.
RED LIST: Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia, Uganda
The latest analysis of international travel restrictions has brought no changes to the green and red list requirements.
Travellers currently returning from red list countries are required to enter managed isolation.
Amber list returnees must self-isolate at home with two Covid tests on days two and eight.
Travellers returning from green list countries are not required to isolate, with a Covid test on day two.
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "From the outset we have said caution is required regarding international travel and people should think very carefully about travelling abroad as situations can suddenly change.
"We continue to work closely with the other home nations and are cautiously supportive of exploring options for the easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from countries on the amber list.
"But only if the clinical advice supports it and if systems are in place to ensure the wider safety of the Scottish population."