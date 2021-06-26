SNP accuses UK government of 'letting down' armed forces
The SNP has accused the UK government of "letting down" many service personnel in a new paper outlining proposed changes for the armed forces.
It also details changes to recruitment and retention, pay, housing and veterans issues.
The party said the plans could act as a "cornerstone" for how an independent Scotland would deal with such issues.
But the UK government said it has pledged the biggest investment in defence spending since the Cold War.
The paper's publication, which coincides with Armed Forces Day, proposes raising the recruitment age from 16 to 18.
It also demands regular reviews of pay and conditions as it notes new recruits in the forces can earn £4,000-£6,000 a year less than their counterparts in the police and fire services.
As part of efforts to deal with "outdated, run down" military housing, it suggests moving to a model where service personnel could live in their own homes "as much as possible while not on exercise".
The Modern Armed Forces report says as well as saving money used to maintain housing this move would boost morale.
It also urges the Ministry of Defence to go "further and faster" with its efforts to tackle discrimination and harassment in the forces.
SNP defence spokesman Stewart McDonald said all the suggestions in the report are "eminently sensible and achievable now" and urged the government to take them on.
He added: "Members of the Armed Forces have quietly continued their vital work during this past unprecedented and difficult year.
"For far too long, successive UK governments have failed our Armed Forces - with personnel expected to make enormous personal sacrifices in exchange for some of the worst pay and conditions offered by any European or Nato ally."
'World class careers'
But UK Defence Minister Leo Docherty said the government had announced the biggest increase in defence spending since the Cold War, funding the "most comprehensive modernisation of our armed forces for over 30 years".
He added: "We are delivering on our commitment to provide world-class careers and care for our brave servicemen, women and veterans.
"Meanwhile, the SNP have subjected our armed forces in Scotland to significant tax hikes and would see the UK scrap her most important line of defence, our nuclear deterrent."
In March the UK government announced the size of the Army is to be reduced to 72,500 soldiers by 2025 as part of a move towards drones and cyber warfare.
But the major review also pledged to increase defence spending by £24bn over the next four years.