Queen visits Scotland for first time since Duke's death
- Published
The Queen has arrived for her first official visit to Scotland since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
The 95-year-old monarch visited the Irn-Bru headquarters in Cumbernauld on Monday as part of Royal Week, also known as Holyrood Week.
She officially opened the factory's new process facility and met employees.
The Queen was joined by the Duke of Cambridge, known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, who tried some Irn-Bru at AG Barr's factory.
Irn-Bru was launched in 1901 and has become an iconic brand in Scotland, rivalling whisky as the country's national tipple.
Holyrood Week usually takes place each summer as the Queen and members of the Royal Family undertake visits across Scotland.
The annual trip was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
Over the next four days, the monarch will carry out in-person engagements, celebrating Scottish community, innovation and history.
She will be joined by the Earl of Strathearn on Monday, and by her daughter, the Princess Royal, on Wednesday and Thursday.
The earl will also undertake a separate engagement on Tuesday.
He plans to visit a BAE Systems shipyard to see HMS Glasgow in construction and take part in a steel-cutting ceremony for HMS Belfast.
Meanwhile, the Queen will receive First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at her official residence in Scotland, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
The Queen is staying at the residence during her trip, although Covid restrictions will affect some of the planned events.
Traditional functions such as hosting thousands of people at the Holyroodhouse garden party will not take place, in line with government guidelines.
It is the Queen's first trip to Scotland since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.
Prince Philip had a long and close association with Scotland which dated back to his school days in the 1930s.
He attended Gordonstoun in Moray, and he and the Queen were regular visitors to the Balmoral estate in Royal Deeside for many decades.
He was chancellor of Edinburgh University for more than 50 years, and also founded the Duke of Edinburgh Award to celebrate the achievements of young people.
Ahead of the Queen's visit, Buckingham Palace published a series of tweets on Sunday, emphasising her long-standing links to Scotland.
It said: "Tomorrow, The Queen will arrive in Scotland for #RoyalWeek2021"
"Royal Week, or 'Holyrood Week', takes place each Summer as The Queen and Members of the Royal Family undertake visits across Scotland celebrating Scottish culture, achievement and communities.
"Her Majesty is connected to Scotland by ancestry and deeply held affection. As well as spending family Summers at Balmoral Castle, The Queen has visited almost every area of Scotland from the Outer Hebrides to Dumfries, meeting Scots from all walks of life."