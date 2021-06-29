Scotland's papers: Doubts over unlocking and strict new holiday rules

Scotland's papers: Doubts over unlocking and strict new holiday rulesPublished8 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Herald leads with a worst case scenario modelled by scientists for the Scottish government, which predicts Covid cases surging to more than 100,000 per week by mid July. The paper quotes public health expert Prof Linda Bauld saying if this forecast was correct, restrictions would need to be imposed and the move to level zero would need to be delayed.image captionA similar message appears on the Scottish Daily Express as it leads with concerns from virologist Dr Eleanor Gaunt. Dr Gaunt has urged ministers to "press pause" on the easing of restrictions as cases in Scotland passed 3,000 on Monday - a new record high.image captionFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the "steep rise" in cases showed that people should be "really careful", reports the i. Meanwhile the UK's new health secretary is "confident" rules can be lifted in England on 19 July, the paper adds.image captionThe Scotsman highlights that all legal Covid restrictions are still set to be removed in Scotland by 9 August. Nicola Sturgeon said there was "positive news" from the vaccine programme, which she said was preventing a similar rise in the number of people in hospital or losing their lives, the paper reports.image captionThe Times has a slightly more pessimistic take, saying the rise in cases risks "overtaking" the vaccine programme - and highlights that four out of five worst-hit British councils are in Scotland. The paper also carries an image of the Queen's first visit to Scotland since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh - she and Prince William are pictured at the Irn-Bru headquarters in Cumbernauld.image captionThe Daily Record leads with news that Portugal and Malta have introduced measures to restrict UK travellers who are not fully vaccinated. Meanwhile in Spain, UK travellers need to prove they are fully vaccinated, or provide a negative PCR test on arrival.image captionNHS workers have been told they can work from home permanently following the pandemic, reports the Mail. The paper says it is the first public body to publish a new home working policy.image captionThe Daily Telegraph splashes with a call to end the "madness" of isolating children. The new children's commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, tells the paper bubbles and self-isolation from schools should be scrapped as soon as possible, warning of "trauma" being inflicted on a generation of children. The paper claims the government issued guidance to schools on Monday suggesting isolation could be replaced with daily testing by September.image captionThe Metro focuses on the fallout of Matt Hancock's departure as health secretary, carrying claims the PM is "rewriting history" by suggesting he sacked Mr Hancock despite "doggedly standing by him". On Monday the PM defended his actions after Mr Hancock's resignation as health secretary over breaking social distancing guidelines with a colleague. Asked why he hadn't sacked Mr Hancock, the PM replied: "I read the story on Friday and by Saturday we had a new health secretary." However on Friday, No 10 said the PM had accepted an apology from Mr Hancock and considered the case "closed".image captionThe Daily Star of Scotland opts for a similar front page, albeit with a different tone. The paper devotes its splash to an "exciting new game" to help its readers to keep up with politics - alongside a description of the back and forth over Mr Hancock's resignation.image captionThe Scottish and UK governments are facing off at the Supreme Court over whether two bills passed by MSPs are within Holyrood's powers. According to The National, the case represents a "power grab" by Westminster. The bills, which concern local government and children's rights, were unanimously agreed by MSPs in March.image captionThe Scottish Sun reports that Ewan McGregor has celebrated the birth of his baby boy - the actor's first child with Mary Elizabeth Winstead. McGregor hit headlines in 2017 after splitting from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, with whom he has four children.image captionHundreds of people in Moray are waiting in a "lengthening queue" for occupational therapist assessments which could result in alterations to their homes, reports The Press and Journal. The paper says it now takes an average of 12 weeks to be assessed, compared to five weeks before the pandemic.image captionThe Evening Express reports a man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after going on a "vandalism rampage" in the car park of police headquarters.image captionA £34,000 pay rise for the managing director of Edinburgh Trams is the lead for the Edinburgh Evening News. The paper says the figure has caused "outrage" after Lea Harrison received a £48,000 bonus in 2019 which was the highest of any local authority employee in the UK.image captionDundee's Evening Telegraph leads with reaction to the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman which has prompted a police investigation. Officers are treating the death as unexplained but said there were no suspicious circumstances.image captionA councillor who was discovered to be behind a "misogynistic and transphobic" Twitter account is being urged to resign, according to The Courier.image captionAnd the Glasgow Times reports on a new consultation on the east of the city which aims to tackle deprivation and health inequality and make the area a more attractive place to live.