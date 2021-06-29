Covid in Scotland: Thousands fewer had cancer treatment
- Published
The number of people being diagnosed and starting cancer treatment during the first year of the Covid pandemic dropped by thousands, figures show.
The latest statistics show there were 21,536 patients beginning treatment during the year from 1 April 2020, just a week after the first Covid lockdown.
That is 4,400 fewer than the previous year and 3,500 fewer than 2018/19.
The number referred for treatment dropped most sharply in the first six months of the pandemic.
The latest stats, for the first three months of 2021, show there were 5,816 eligible referrals within the target which states patients should wait no more than 31 days from decision to treat to first cancer treatment.
That figure was up 2.1% on the previous quarter but it was still 10% less than the same period last year.
All health boards except Highland met the target of treating 95% of patients within the 31-day standard.
Another target, the 62-day standard for waits from urgent suspicion of cancer referral to first cancer treatment was only met by two health boards - NHS Borders and NHS Shetland.
Services restricted
Just 83% of patients started treatment within the 62-day standard.
The coronavirus pandemic led to a national lockdown on 23 March 2020 and many health services were restricted.
From early March, the three screening programmes for cancer were paused, with no new invitations sent out.
The numbers of eligible referrals for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer decreased substantially when compared with the average.
Invitations for breast and cervical screening started to resume slowly over the summer with bowel screening restarting on 12 October.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "It is reassuring that, during a further national Covid-19 lockdown in the first quarter of 2021, once a decision to treat was made cancer patients in Scotland waited on average five days for treatment.
"The 31-day standard has been consistently met throughout the pandemic.
"While the overall aim is to improve cancer waiting times performance, our priority - as the NHS continues to remobilise - remains ensuring that vital services are delivered safely to patients based on their clinical priority."