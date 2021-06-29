Good Omens season two to be filmed in Scotland
- Published
The second series of hit fantasy drama Good Omens will be filmed in Scotland later this year, it has been announced.
Award-winning actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant will once again star as the unlikely duo that teamed up to save the world from the apocalypse.
The six-part drama will be shown on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world at a later date.
It has not been announced where in Scotland the filming will take place.
Good Omens launched globally as a limited series on Amazon Prime Video in May 2019. It is based on the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.
The second series will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley.
Gaiman said that he and Pratchett, who died in 2015, "plotted the sequel" to Good Omens 32 years ago.
He said that he used some parts of the sequel in the first season of Good Omens, which is "where our angels came from".
"Terry's not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there," the author said.
Gaiman continues as executive producer and work alongside executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct.
Mackinnon, who is from Skye, said: "Taking Good Omens to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me.
"And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have an angel and a demon on our side."
Screen Scotland, the film industry development body, said the series was another significant production from Amazon Studios to be filming in Scotland this year, following their choice of Edinburgh's First Stage Studios for The Rig.
Isabel Davis, Screen Scotland's executive director, said: "This is a transformational moment for the Scottish industry, with momentum building across the country through increasing large-scale productions using our highly respected crew base and rich depth and variety of locations to a global audience."