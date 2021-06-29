Queen receives First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh
- Published
The Queen has received Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
She also spoke with the Scottish Parliament's Presiding Officer, Alison Johnstone, at her official residence in Scotland's capital.
The meetings took place as part of her annual summer trip to Edinburgh, often known as Royal or Holyrood Week.
The Queen will be joined by other members of the Royal Family during the four-day trip.
Last year's trip was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It is the Queen's first official visit to Scotland since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.
Meanwhile, Prince William visited BAE Systems' shipyard in Govan, on the south side of Glasgow, on Tuesday.
Based on the River Clyde, BAE Systems designs and manufactures warships for the Royal Navy.
'Thinking of my grandfather'
Prince William, who is also known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, spoke to apprentices and graduates who are training there to work on advanced technology programmes.
He spoke about the late Duke of Edinburgh after touring a warship under construction.
"My family's affection for the Royal Navy is well known, and, as I saw the work taking place here today, I was thinking of my grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.
"He would have been fascinated and excited to see such advances in skills and technology being put into practice."
Prince William also attended a ceremony to mark the start of construction on HMS Belfast, a City Class Type 26 global combat ship.
He delivered a short speech, before officially cutting the first plate of steel for the Type 26 frigate.
Before leaving, William was presented with three wooden models of Royal Navy warships for his children to paint.
Thomas Augaitis, who built the models with a fellow apprentice, was part of a group that handed over the gifts to the royal.