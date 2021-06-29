BBC News

Your sunset pictures

Here are a selection of the stunning photographs sent in of Monday's stunning sunset by readers.

image copyrightGraeme Ogston
image captionThis stunning shot of the Tay Bridge was taken by Graeme Ogston from his home in Newport-on-Tay.
image copyrightCaroline Malone
image captionThis rainbow over Broughty Ferry castle taken by Caroline Malone.
image copyrightKirsty Barclay
image captionKirsty Barclay, from Elie in Fife, took this photo from just outside East Wemyss.
image copyrightNaga Ravuri
image captionThis sunset shot of the Forth Bridge was taken by Naga Ravuri from Edinburgh.
image copyrightDouglas Robertson
image captionRainbow over Linlithgow Palace and St Michael’s church taken by Douglas Robertson from his bedroom window.
image copyrightPhil Sim
image captionThe Lamb taken from North Berwick beach by Phil Sim.
image copyrightYvonne Abson
image captionYvonne Abson snapped this duck enjoying the sunset in Strathclyde Park.
image copyrightAdam Bienkowski
image captionAdam Bienkowski took this shot of the Temple Gasworks from his dining room in Kelvindale. "I often sit and watch the sun setting over the Kilpatricks but this was one was excellent," he said.
image copyrightAnne Howatson
image captionAnne Howatson took this photo at St Andrews.
image copyrightIrene Hartshorn
image captionThis serene image was taken by Irene Hartshorn in Ayr.
image copyrightStewart Livingstone
image captionSunset over Tinto in the Southern Uplands, captured by Stewart Livingstone.
image copyrightDave McCarthy
image captionThis "rainless rainbow" was snapped by the Rev Dave McCarthy at 9.50pm, looking south from Corstorphine to the Pentland Hills.
image copyrightLaura Main
image captionThis sunset pic over Heartlands, West Lothian, was taken by Laura Main.
image copyrightDenise McMillan
image captionDenise McMillan, from Kilmarnock, took this sunset photo of Arran from the Eaglesham Moor road. "The views were amazing- I just had to pull over to admire this one of a majestic looking Arran," she said.
image copyrightIsobel Irvine
image captionIsobel Irvine took this sunset scene of Newhaven from her bedroom window at 10.30pm.
image copyrightJohn Brownlie
image captionTook this photo from my front door in Busby," said John Brownlie. "The sky just looks like it's on fire."
image copyrightIan Bone
image captionSunset over the Moray Firth, captured by Ian Bone.
image copyrightAlanah Murphy
image caption"Gorgeous sunset over Falkirk", taken by Alanah Murphy.
image copyrightBill Simpson
image captionBill Simpson said: "A last walk on the west beach at North Berwick with boxer dog Duke on Monday night. Fidra and the Lomonds in the distance."
image copyrightJo Tucker
image captionSunset over Lerin, Sutherland, taken by Jo Tucker.
image copyrightTom Clark
image captionLoch Lomond sunset looking onto Ben Lomond, taken by Tom Clark
image copyrightMichael Naysmith
image caption"Perfect timing as the sky above Edinburgh marked the anniversary of the Stonewall riots at sunset on Monday night, blazing an unbelievable rainbow over the capital for everyone celebrating Pride," said Michael Naysmith who took this photo.
image copyrightEileen McKue.
image caption"I raced out this evening to view the fabulous sunset across Edinburgh. This was taken at Granton Harbour at 22:45," said Eileen McKue.
image copyrightLaurie Duncan
image captionThis sunset photo was snapped by Laurie Duncan in Johnstone.
image copyrightJeanette Chisholm
image caption"I captured the sun from our back garden setting over Ben Lomond in the distance," said Jeanette Chisholm, from Bishopton.
image copyrightSusan Kempsell
image captionSusan Kempsell took this sunset pic from her back garden in Glasgow.

