Scottish government lifts Manchester travel ban
The Scottish government is to lift its ban on non-essential travel between Scotland and parts of north-west England, including Manchester.
The restriction sparked a row between First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.
Mr Burnham accused Ms Sturgeon of "hypocrisy" for imposing the ban without any consultation with him.
He also pointed out that parts of Scotland had higher Covid rates than Manchester.
The ban on travel between Scotland - which currently has the highest Covid rate of any UK nation - and Manchester came into force on 21 June.
However, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the measure - and a similar ban on travel to and from Bolton that was announced in May - is to be lifted from midnight on Tuesday after a "careful review of the data".
A ban on non-essential travel to the Blackburn with Darwen local authority area will remain in place for at least another week.
Mr Burnham had accused Ms Sturgeon of "hypocrisy" over the "completely disproportionate" ban, saying she had failed to engage with concerns about it.
He also threatened legal action on behalf of individuals and businesses who were affected.
Ms Sturgeon said she was "a bit confused" over the mayor's stance, and suggested his statements were "part of some position in a Labour leadership contest of the future".
Covid infection numbers have hit a series of new record highs in Scotland over the past week, with more than 3,200 cases being reported on Monday - the highest since the pandemic began.
Scottish government scientists say infections could hit 100,000 per week by mid-July in a worst-case scenario.
But Mr Yousaf said there were no plans for additional restrictions to be imposed, with the vaccine programme weakening the link between cases and serious illness.
He also insisted the government would "never allow" the number of weekly cases to hit 100,000.
Announcing the lifting of the travel restrictions, the health secretary said nobody wanted them to be in place any longer than "absolutely necessary".
He said: "Placing restrictions on travel between Scotland and parts of north west England was only taken after extremely careful consideration and analysis of data to help prevent the spread of variants of concern.
"Following a careful review of the data we have decided to ease travel arrangements between Scotland and Manchester, Salford and Bolton.
"However, the situation regarding Blackburn and Darwen will need to be closely monitored and will be reviewed again in a week's time."