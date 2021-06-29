Camera crew fall from platform at Hamilton Park Racecourse
- Published
Two camera operators have fallen from a mobile platform during a racing event at Hamilton Park Racecourse, South Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to the course on Tuesday at about 13:50 during the Almada Mile Handicap event.
One man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment while the second was treated at the scene.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Visitors at the course reported their distress on social media after witnessing the fall.
The first race was delayed by at least one hour, according to reports.
Racing TV tweeted: "Sending our thoughts and very best wishes to the camera personnel involved in the racecourse accident at Hamilton Park."