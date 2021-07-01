Scotland's papers: 'Mix and match' vaccines and Andy Murray's epic win

Scotland's papers: 'Mix and match' vaccines and Andy Murray's epic winPublished49 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightScottish Daily Mail image copyrightThe Timesimage copyrightThe Scotsman image copyrightDaily Telegraphimage copyrightThe iimage copyrightThe Heraldimage copyrightMetroimage copyrightDaily Recordimage copyrightThe National image copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage copyrightScottish Sun image copyrightDaily Starimage copyrightPress and Journal image copyrightGlasgow Timesimage copyrightEdinburgh Evening Newsimage copyrightThe Courierimage copyrightEvening Telegraphimage copyrightEvening ExpressRelated Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.