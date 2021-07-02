Drop-in vaccination clinics to open across mainland Scotland
- Published
Drop-in Covid vaccination clinics are to be opened in all areas of mainland Scotland from Monday.
Each health board will offer first doses without an appointment to people aged 18 or over.
Second doses will be available for those who received their first injection at least eight weeks previously.
On Thursday, daily Covid cases reported in Scotland surpassed 4,000 for the first time since mass testing began.
Cases in Scotland's third wave began to surpass January's peak towards the end of June, with 4,234 new positive PCR tests results and six deaths reported on Thursday.
However, the Scottish government said the vaccine programme was preventing a similar spike in the number of people in hospital or losing their lives.
In a push to reach the "final stages of the first Covid-19 vaccination programme", the government is hoping drop-in clinics will increase opportunities for people who want to be vaccinated.
'Route out of pandemic'
Mobile vaccination units, run by the Scottish Ambulance Service, will also be operating for two weeks.
The mobile units will visit communities and city centre locations such as transport hubs and shopping centres in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible - that is why I am urging people to get jagged in July.
"The vaccination programme continues to progress at pace and, as always, I want to thank everyone involved and all those who have taken up the offer of vaccine.
"As we approach the final stages of the first Covid-19 vaccination programme we are increasing the options available for how and when you choose to be inoculated."
The locations of the drop-in clinics and mobile units will be made available on NHS health board websites, and can be found via the NHS Inform website.
Adults who have not been contacted about getting inoculated, including those who have recently moved house or are new to Scotland, can self-register to receive an appointment by text or email instead of by post.
The website can also be used to reschedule the time or location of a vaccine appointment.
Mr Yousaf added: "All of the evidence says that the vaccines are working as we continue to battle the faster-transmitting Delta variant which is now dominant, so I urge everyone to take advantage of the vaccination programme which is open to every adult in Scotland."