Death of 33-year-old man treated as murder
- Published
The death of a 33-year-old man in the north of Glasgow is being treated as murder, police have said.
Officers were called out to Knapdale Street in the Lambhill area of the city at about 02:00 on Saturday, after receiving reports that a man had been injured.
The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident.
Det Insp Peter Crombie, senior investigating officer, said: "I want to reassure the community that we are treating this as an isolated incident.
"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information surrounding what happened to contact us."