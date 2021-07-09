BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 2 - 9 July

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 2 and 9 July.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image copyrightIan Kelt
image captionIan Kelt's image of heavy rain and flooding at St Johns Road in Edinburgh.
image copyrightRobert Bell
image caption"Taken at Strathy Point by my pal Robert Bell. This Highland cow and calf were unperturbed by the bikes passing slowly and very carefully on the road from Strathy lighthouse," said Dom Turner, of Brora, of this shot.
image copyrightJoe Dailly
image caption"An early morning walk around Forfar Loch Country Park revealed these swans in the mist," said Joe Dailly, who submitted this image to the gallery.
image copyrightArthur Campbell
image captionArthur Campbell, of Arisaig, took this image during an evening cruise aboard the Sheerwater from Arisaig towards the Isles of Eigg and Rum.
image copyrightJohn Cavin
image captionJohn Cavin's picture of a wooden bridge over Black Rock gorge at Evanton in Easter Ross on a sunny morning.
image copyrightJonathan Powles
image captionJonathan Powles' picture of Newark Castle Pier, Port Glasgow. He said: "Around the summer solstice the rays from the setting sun line up almost in parallel with the pier."
image copyrightPat Clafton
image caption"Our village peacock posing on top of a walled garden in Cawdor," said Pat Clafton, who took this picture.
image copyrightRachel MacSween
image captionA photo from Rachel MacSween's visit to Skye with her mum, Margaret. Rachel said: "We were taken by the thoughtful bronze sculpture of two pioneer mountaineers Norman Collie and John Mackenzie designed by local sculpture Stephen Tinney at Sligachan, looking up at the Cuillins."
image copyrightRoss Clark
image captionRoss Clark's stunning view of the Sutherland mountains on the road from Reiff to Ullapool.
image copyrightMatthew Boyle
image captionAppreciating the view on the approach to Lochnagar before the cloud came in. Picture by Matthew Boyle from East Kilbride.
image copyrightEllen Brown
image captionSunset at Gairloch in a picture from Ellen Brown from Motherwell.
image copyrightCaroline Eadie
image captionCaroline Eadie captured this scene on her way out of Pollok Park.
image copyrightIan Munro
image captionThe Knoydart mountains taken across a very still Loch Quoich. Ian Munro, of Dunfermline, said: "I had to stop driving after only 15 minutes and marvel at this view."
image copyrightCathy Cochrane
image captionCathy Cochrane's "laughing seal" at Machrihanish. Cathy said: "I spent quite a while just sitting watching this beautiful seal. I am sure he was laughing his head off at the mad woman out so early with a camera taking pictures, but he obliged with a few wonderful poses."
image copyrightAlan Hughes
image captionThe East Coast Rail line close to Berwickshire cliffs south of Burnmouth in Alan Hughes' picture.
image copyrightAngela Martin
image captionAngela Martin said she luckily escaped this thunderstorm in the Torridon hills, adding: "It was roasting where we were sitting."
image copyrightJudith McIntyre
image caption"Morag, Hamish and Angus brighten up the roadside in Sanday in Orkney," says Judith McIntyre, from Fochabers, of her image.
image copyrightAllan Donaldson
image caption"I took a run down to the Cloch Lighthouse last week and managed to capture the amazing sunset. It was worth the wait as the sky was fantastic," said Allan Donaldson, of Renfrew.
image copyrightPauline Mills
image captionCattle take to the beach on Barra in a picture taken by Pauline Mills, from Fife.
image copyrightMargaret Douglas
image caption"A lovely early morning walk at the Kelpies. It was almost deserted and wonderful in the early sunshine," said Margaret Douglas, of Head of Muir, of her photo.
image copyrightBobby Hughes
image captionStormy skies over Glasgow in a picture taken from Cathkin Braes by Bobby Hughes.
image copyrightSandy McIntosh
image captionSandy McIntosh's picture of deer on a shore of Loch Hourn.
image copyrightDavid Mitchell
image captionA photo from David Mitchell's trip to Islay.
image copyrightSheila Carswell
image captionThe Witch’s Step reflected in a large puddle on the Saddle at the top of Glen Rosa, Isle of Arran, in Sheila Carswell's picture.
image copyrightGraham Rosie
image captionGraham Rosie took this image at North Esk Reservoir. He said: "The dark clouds reflected in the water below were a warning of the torrential rain to follow five minutes later. We were drenched."
image copyrightScott Cruickshank
image captionScott Cruickshank, from Tarves, sent in this image. He said: "Early morning dog walk sunrise at Aberdeen beach. Straight off the phone with no filters."
image copyrightNeil Ratley
image captionNeil Ratley said of his picture: "The Finger of God, a rocky outcrop on Sgòrr an Fharaidh above Cleadale on the Isle of Eigg, points out the Rum Cuillin in the distance."
image copyrightNathan Young
image captionNathan Young, from Livingston, took this image. He said: "Beautiful evening on the Isle of Scalpay, in the Western isles. Stunning scenery."
image copyrightJess Mason
image captionJess Mason's photo of sunset at Blackness.

