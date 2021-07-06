Outlander star Sam Heughan funds Scottish drama scholarship
- Published
Outlander star Sam Heughan is funding a new Scottish drama scholarship and scriptwriting competition.
The Hollywood actor has created a 10-year programme in his name at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS).
Heughan graduated with a BA in acting from the Glasgow arts institution in 2003. His investment will support students to study in the city.
He found worldwide fame in US time-travelling series Outlander, which is filmed at locations across Scotland.
Heughan said: "I learned so much at the Conservatoire, the support that they gave me and even now, the community that they've built.
"It felt really important to be able to give back, to help inspire some of the students and support them, because I know that there's so much creativity and talent coming out of this very special building."
Heughan has invested in three annual scholarships for undergraduate students.
They will be awarded for the new academic year in September to two Scottish students on the BA Acting programme and a non-Scottish student on any course in the school of drama, dance, production and film.
In addition, the Sam Heughan Scriptwriting Award will be introduced later this year to encourage emerging artists to expand their creative skills.
RCS principal, Prof Jeffrey Sharkey, said: "Sam Heughan is an inspiration, he firmly believes in giving back, in sharing the opportunities that he experienced studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
"We thank Sam deeply for this generous gift and we look forward to working with him to create fantastic opportunities for students, who will follow in the footsteps of a wonderful ambassador, not just for RCS but for Scotland."
Heughan was born in Balmaclellan in Dumfries and Galloway. He had various theatre and TV roles before being cast in the hit US drama Outlander.
It follows the adventures of World War Two nurse Claire, played by Caitriona Balfe, and Heughan's 18th Century Jacobite Highlander Jamie Fraser.
It is based on the books of author Diana Gabaldon and broadcasts on Amazon Prime in the UK. Season six is due to air in 2022.
It was also announced last month that Heughan will star alongside Ewan McGregor and Mark Strong in the adventure film Everest - inspired by the Jeffrey Archer novel Paths of Glory.
The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is attended by 1,200 students from 60 countries. It provides specialist teaching across music, drama, dance and film production.