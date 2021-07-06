Covid in Scotland: Call for tougher action over police threats
- Published
Tougher sentences should be imposed on people who deliberately try to infect police officers with Covid, according to the Scottish Police Federation.
The body which represents rank and file officers warned its members face a "new level of risk".
More than 1,000 police assaults in the past year involved spitting or coughing or were otherwise linked to the virus.
Justice and social affairs magazine 1919 reported there were at least 13 incidents between January and March.
But the SPF said the culprits were often treated too leniently by the courts.
Caroline Macnaughton, the federation's north area deputy secretary, said Chief Constable Iain Livingstone had made it clear violent and abusive behaviour against officers would not be accepted.
She added: "But the courts don't seem to have that view, and too often people convicted of such incidents don't get the sentence they deserve.
"These statistics show the act of coughing, sneezing and spitting on officers is being used by criminals in targeted assaults.
"The act is disgusting and unpleasant and has always carried the risk of spreading infectious diseases such as hepatitis and HIV.
"However, with the pandemic, there is another new level of risk and that is something those who do it are well aware of."
'Utterly deplorable'
Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: "Officers and staff work with dedication and a commitment to helping people and violence and abuse against them is utterly deplorable and unacceptable. It is not simply part of the job and will not be tolerated."
As well as assaults, officers have reported Covid-related incidents after having their masks dislodged during a struggle.
Last year, the SPF called for anyone who commits such an assault to be automatically held in custody until they appear in court.
Among those convicted was former West Bromwich Albion and Wrexham footballer James Hurst, who coughed at police officers after claiming he had coronavirus. He was given a community sentence.
Other cases have resulted in custodial sentences, including George Crean, who spat at a police officer and "joked" about coronavirus. He was jailed for 12 months.
Stephen Gilhoolie, who was spotted carrying a knife, was sentenced to 25 months after he claimed to have the virus and coughed on officers during his arrest.
Figures released in May show assaults increased overall by 6.3% in 2020-21 compared with the previous year, with 6,942 attacks recorded on officers and staff.
Of these, 1,087 were Covid-related after analysts searched for case keywords such as "spit" and "cough".
However, the true figure will be higher with no data available from the Borders, Edinburgh, Highland or Tayside divisions.