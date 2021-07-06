Scotland's papers: Pressure over second jabs and 'freedom day' fears

Scotland's papers: Pressure over second jabs and 'freedom day' fearsPublished6 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Times says Scotland's position as the Covid "capital" of Europe has increased pressure on Nicola Sturgeon to halve the time between vaccine doses in line with "international clinical advice".image captionThe first minister has been urged to "get a grip" on the outbreak in Scotland amid "growing fears" that the widespread relaxation of restrictions planned for August will be delayed, reports the Daily Express.image captionThe Daily Mail says that Ms Sturgeon is facing a "growing backlash" after soaring Covid rates made Scotland the "sick man of Europe" according to World Health Organization figures.image caption"Zero tolerance" is the headline on the front page of The Scottish Sun, the newspaper saying that the first minister has been warned against delaying a move to level zero as England is "set for freedom" on 19 July.image captionThe Press and Journal highlights the recent figures from the World Health Organization which show that NHS Grampian is among the 10 worst affected areas of Europe for Covid case rates.image captionThe Scottish government has insisted that face masks remain "hugely important" as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled plans for scrapping restrictions in England in two weeks' time, according to The Scotsman.image captionThe i says Scotland is sticking to its "cautious plan" despite the further easing planned in England, including the end of mandatory wearing of face coverings from 19 July.image captionThe Daily Telegraph leads with Boris Johnson's announcement that Covid restrictions in England will end on 19 July, the prime minster saying that the UK government will urge individuals to take responsibility for their own safety.image caption"Boris rolls the dice" is the Metro's headline, the newspaper saying the prime minister also warned that cases were due to rise to 50,000 a day by 19 July which would "sadly" mean more deaths from Covid.image captionOwners of tenement flats across Scotland are facing bills of up to £40,000 to ensure properties comply with "strict" Scottish government targets to reduce carbon emissions, reports The Herald.image captionThe National says the prime minister's former top advisor Dominic Cummings has revealed that Boris Johnson wants to "reverse devolution" but will not "dare try".image captionThe Daily Record says police are being asked to launch a new probe into former Rangers chief Craig Whyte's business dealings after ruling out a criminal case against him.image captionThe Daily Star ponders what aliens would think if they invaded and discovered a "pointless bloke" had backed a "ludicrous bloke" to stop a "clueless bloke" being "useless".image captionPolice in Rosyth have vowed to take action after a spate of deliberate fires in the area, reports the Courier.image captionThe Glasgow Times says bike lanes outside Celtic Park have been "ripped up" by the council.image captionA "brutal" rapist has been jailed after a 10-year "reign of terror" in Aberdeen, reports the Evening Express.image captionThe Evening Telegraph leads with the story of a man being jailed for holding up a taxi driver with a knife to get back his £100 fare.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says 60 major employers in the city are calling for a capital recovery plan.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.